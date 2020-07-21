4926 Baltimore Drive

Amenities

$300 Off one monh's rent if moved in by March 1st! Single Store home - 1485 sqft. This home offers 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom, with neutral paint, and hardwood floors throughout the home. The family room has a fireplace. The dining room is spacious and overlooks the family room. The kitchen is upgraded with plenty of cabinet space, granite counters, and refrigerator is included. The laundry room is near the kitchen which has a door to the outdoor parking lot. The bathroom is upgraded with the finest tile and decor. The other bedrooms have walk-in closets. This home is close to shopping, and freeways.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available Now

