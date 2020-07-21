All apartments in La Mesa
Find more places like 4926 Baltimore Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Mesa, CA
/
4926 Baltimore Drive
Last updated March 9 2020 at 7:16 PM

4926 Baltimore Drive

4926 Baltimore Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

4926 Baltimore Drive, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
$300 Off one monh's rent if moved in by March 1st! Single Store home - 1485 sqft. This home offers 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom, with neutral paint, and hardwood floors throughout the home. The family room has a fireplace. The dining room is spacious and overlooks the family room. The kitchen is upgraded with plenty of cabinet space, granite counters, and refrigerator is included. The laundry room is near the kitchen which has a door to the outdoor parking lot. The bathroom is upgraded with the finest tile and decor. The other bedrooms have walk-in closets. This home is close to shopping, and freeways.

DRE01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4926 Baltimore Drive have any available units?
4926 Baltimore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4926 Baltimore Drive have?
Some of 4926 Baltimore Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4926 Baltimore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4926 Baltimore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4926 Baltimore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4926 Baltimore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mesa.
Does 4926 Baltimore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4926 Baltimore Drive offers parking.
Does 4926 Baltimore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4926 Baltimore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4926 Baltimore Drive have a pool?
No, 4926 Baltimore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4926 Baltimore Drive have accessible units?
No, 4926 Baltimore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4926 Baltimore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4926 Baltimore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Echo Pointe
4300 Echo Ct
La Mesa, CA 91941
Elán Mesa Lofts
7491 Collins Avenue
La Mesa, CA 91942
Trolley Palm
4302 Palm Ave
La Mesa, CA 91941
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Elán Avante Apartment Homes
8515 Chloe Ave
La Mesa, CA 91942
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy
La Mesa, CA 91942
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
The Palms of La Mesa
7481 Mohawk St
La Mesa, CA 91942

Similar Pages

La Mesa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLa Mesa 2 Bedroom Apartments
La Mesa Dog Friendly ApartmentsLa Mesa Pet Friendly Apartments
La Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CA
El Cajon, CATemecula, CAPoway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Rancho San Diego, CARamona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CAFallbrook, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College