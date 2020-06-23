4879 Parks Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous, completely remodeled, 1 bed, 1 bath upstairs apartment nestled in a small complex in La Mesa. New wood vinyl throughout the unit. Beautifully modern kitchen features sparkling grey quartz counter, lovely wood cabinets, and all appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave). The spacious bedroom boasts a large closet. For your convenience, the unit comes with a wall A/C and one off street parking space. Laundry facilities are located onsite. Don't miss out on this one, give us a call today!