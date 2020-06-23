All apartments in La Mesa
4879 Parks Ave

4879 Parks Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4879 Parks Ave, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous, completely remodeled, 1 bed, 1 bath upstairs apartment nestled in a small complex in La Mesa. New wood vinyl throughout the unit. Beautifully modern kitchen features sparkling grey quartz counter, lovely wood cabinets, and all appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave). The spacious bedroom boasts a large closet. For your convenience, the unit comes with a wall A/C and one off street parking space. Laundry facilities are located onsite. Don't miss out on this one, give us a call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4879 Parks Ave have any available units?
4879 Parks Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4879 Parks Ave have?
Some of 4879 Parks Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4879 Parks Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4879 Parks Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4879 Parks Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4879 Parks Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4879 Parks Ave offer parking?
No, 4879 Parks Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4879 Parks Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4879 Parks Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4879 Parks Ave have a pool?
No, 4879 Parks Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4879 Parks Ave have accessible units?
No, 4879 Parks Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4879 Parks Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4879 Parks Ave has units with dishwashers.
