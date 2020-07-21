Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

4847 Parks Ave #12 Available 03/01/20 Upgraded 2br-2ba Condo in La Mesa Water & Trash paid - Two Story Condo in La Mesa



KITCHEN FEATURES: New Kitchen Cabinets, Stainless Steel appliances and Counters. Gas Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, and Microwave.



UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: New Paint and Carpet/Tile Flooring, Radiant Heating, Gas/Wood Fireplace, New Bathroom: Vanities, Counters, and Sinks, Washer and Dryer in unit, Patio, BBQ (in common area), 1-Car Garage (detached), Water and Trash Paid, Small Pet Okay on approval, No Smoking.



PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 452-1282 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Good Rental References



GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $35 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.



Visit www.realtybyjd.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



(RLNE2499559)