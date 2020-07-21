All apartments in La Mesa
Find more places like 4847 Parks Ave #12.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Mesa, CA
/
4847 Parks Ave #12
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:11 PM

4847 Parks Ave #12

4847 Parks Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

4847 Parks Avenue, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
4847 Parks Ave #12 Available 03/01/20 Upgraded 2br-2ba Condo in La Mesa Water & Trash paid - Two Story Condo in La Mesa

KITCHEN FEATURES: New Kitchen Cabinets, Stainless Steel appliances and Counters. Gas Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, and Microwave.

UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: New Paint and Carpet/Tile Flooring, Radiant Heating, Gas/Wood Fireplace, New Bathroom: Vanities, Counters, and Sinks, Washer and Dryer in unit, Patio, BBQ (in common area), 1-Car Garage (detached), Water and Trash Paid, Small Pet Okay on approval, No Smoking.

Lease

PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 452-1282 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Good Rental References

GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $35 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.

Visit www.realtybyjd.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

(RLNE2499559)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4847 Parks Ave #12 have any available units?
4847 Parks Ave #12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4847 Parks Ave #12 have?
Some of 4847 Parks Ave #12's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4847 Parks Ave #12 currently offering any rent specials?
4847 Parks Ave #12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4847 Parks Ave #12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4847 Parks Ave #12 is pet friendly.
Does 4847 Parks Ave #12 offer parking?
Yes, 4847 Parks Ave #12 offers parking.
Does 4847 Parks Ave #12 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4847 Parks Ave #12 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4847 Parks Ave #12 have a pool?
No, 4847 Parks Ave #12 does not have a pool.
Does 4847 Parks Ave #12 have accessible units?
No, 4847 Parks Ave #12 does not have accessible units.
Does 4847 Parks Ave #12 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4847 Parks Ave #12 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Echo Pointe
4300 Echo Ct
La Mesa, CA 91941
Elán Mesa Lofts
7491 Collins Avenue
La Mesa, CA 91942
Cove La Mesa
7400 Parkway Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Seta
7346 Parkway Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Elán Avante Apartment Homes
8515 Chloe Ave
La Mesa, CA 91942
Shasta Lane
5560 Shasta Ln
La Mesa, CA 91942
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy
La Mesa, CA 91942
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942

Similar Pages

La Mesa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLa Mesa 2 Bedroom Apartments
La Mesa Dog Friendly ApartmentsLa Mesa Pet Friendly Apartments
La Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CA
El Cajon, CATemecula, CAPoway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Rancho San Diego, CARamona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CAFallbrook, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College