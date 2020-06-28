Amenities

5Br 2Ba single Family Home - This home is in a Family Friendly Neighborhood. Light and Bright, Clean and Comfortable!

Close to everything, Shopping, Grossmont Center is real close, Restaurants, Schools, also not far to freeway entrance to 8, 94 &125, just minutes to Downtown & all of San Diego County.



Amenities

* Laminate Floors

* Newer Carpet

* Eat in kitchen

* Gas Stove

* Dishwasher

* Formal Dinning Room with French doors to breeze way

* Master Ensuite

* French Doors to patio from Master Bedroom

* Large Patio Great for entertaining, some of the patio is covered

* Fenced Yard/Patio

* 2 Car Garage

* Laundry hook

* Community Pool

* Pets maybe, what do you have?



Rental Requirements:

No Sec 8

Renters insurance is required

Positive Rental References from landlords.

No evictions ~ No exceptions



*Please drive by 4782 Garfield St.(at the top of driveway) take a look at the neighborhood and the community, then give us a call to see the inside. 619-562-9336,

Also, Please visit our Website for more availability properties ~ www.TR-PROP.com

Please *Do Not fill out Application Until After we show you the property, Thank You.

