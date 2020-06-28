Amenities
5Br 2Ba single Family Home - This home is in a Family Friendly Neighborhood. Light and Bright, Clean and Comfortable!
Close to everything, Shopping, Grossmont Center is real close, Restaurants, Schools, also not far to freeway entrance to 8, 94 &125, just minutes to Downtown & all of San Diego County.
* Laminate Floors
* Newer Carpet
* Eat in kitchen
* Gas Stove
* Dishwasher
* Formal Dinning Room with French doors to breeze way
* Master Ensuite
* French Doors to patio from Master Bedroom
* Large Patio Great for entertaining, some of the patio is covered
* Fenced Yard/Patio
* 2 Car Garage
* Laundry hook
* Community Pool
* Pets maybe, what do you have?
Rental Requirements:
No Sec 8
Renters insurance is required
Positive Rental References from landlords.
No evictions ~ No exceptions
*Please drive by 4782 Garfield St.(at the top of driveway) take a look at the neighborhood and the community, then give us a call to see the inside. 619-562-9336,
Also, Please visit our Website for more availability properties ~ www.TR-PROP.com
Please *Do Not fill out Application Until After we show you the property, Thank You.
CalBRE#00692546
(RLNE5132928)