All apartments in La Mesa
Find more places like 4782 Garfield St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Mesa, CA
/
4782 Garfield St.
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:45 AM

4782 Garfield St.

4782 Garfield Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4782 Garfield Street, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5Br 2Ba single Family Home - This home is in a Family Friendly Neighborhood. Light and Bright, Clean and Comfortable!
Close to everything, Shopping, Grossmont Center is real close, Restaurants, Schools, also not far to freeway entrance to 8, 94 &125, just minutes to Downtown & all of San Diego County.

Amenities
* Laminate Floors
* Newer Carpet
* Eat in kitchen
* Gas Stove
* Dishwasher
* Formal Dinning Room with French doors to breeze way
* Master Ensuite
* French Doors to patio from Master Bedroom
* Large Patio Great for entertaining, some of the patio is covered
* Fenced Yard/Patio
* 2 Car Garage
* Laundry hook
* Community Pool
* Pets maybe, what do you have?

Rental Requirements:
No Sec 8
Renters insurance is required
Positive Rental References from landlords.
No evictions ~ No exceptions

*Please drive by 4782 Garfield St.(at the top of driveway) take a look at the neighborhood and the community, then give us a call to see the inside. 619-562-9336,
Also, Please visit our Website for more availability properties ~ www.TR-PROP.com
Please *Do Not fill out Application Until After we show you the property, Thank You.
CalBRE#00692546

(RLNE5132928)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4782 Garfield St. have any available units?
4782 Garfield St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4782 Garfield St. have?
Some of 4782 Garfield St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4782 Garfield St. currently offering any rent specials?
4782 Garfield St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4782 Garfield St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4782 Garfield St. is pet friendly.
Does 4782 Garfield St. offer parking?
Yes, 4782 Garfield St. offers parking.
Does 4782 Garfield St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4782 Garfield St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4782 Garfield St. have a pool?
Yes, 4782 Garfield St. has a pool.
Does 4782 Garfield St. have accessible units?
No, 4782 Garfield St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4782 Garfield St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4782 Garfield St. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Echo Pointe
4300 Echo Ct
La Mesa, CA 91941
Trolley Palm
4302 Palm Ave
La Mesa, CA 91941
Cove La Mesa
7400 Parkway Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Seta
7346 Parkway Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Villa Capri
4508 3rd St
La Mesa, CA 91941
Shasta Lane
5560 Shasta Ln
La Mesa, CA 91942
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy
La Mesa, CA 91942
The Palms of La Mesa
7481 Mohawk St
La Mesa, CA 91942

Similar Pages

La Mesa 1 BedroomsLa Mesa 2 Bedrooms
La Mesa Apartments with BalconyLa Mesa Pet Friendly Places
La Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CA
Murrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Solana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College