4722 Highland Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Beautiful La Mesa Home with walking distance to town, restaurants, and stores. 3BR/2BA RENTAL



$3,300/mo | Unfurnished



KEY FEATURES

Year Built: 1951

Sq Footage: 1448 sqft.

Bedrooms: 3 Beds

Bathrooms: 2 Baths

Parking: Garage and extra uncovered space

Lease Duration: Month to Month

Deposit: $3,300

Pets Policy: Small Dogs OK

Laundry: In the home

Property Type: Single Family Residence



DESCRIPTION



Charming home in the hills of La Mesa with panoramic views. Fully updated home with AC and furnace with Nest, Samsung washer/dryer/fridge, LG dishwasher, a HUGE pool and hot tub! Entertainers?! The wonderful outdoor spaces, pool area, and VIEWS are sure to make you fall in love with this home! Two bedrooms on the main floor with one bathroom and the downstairs is a large master with attached bathroom.



LEASE TERMS

AVAILABLE STARTING NOW! Month to month preferred. Subject to review of application and credit report. Pets subject to approval of owner. Pool/ Hot tub service and gardener provider by owner.