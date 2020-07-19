4722 Highland Pl

Amenities
Beautiful La Mesa Home with walking distance to town, restaurants, and stores. 3BR/2BA RENTAL
$3,300/mo | Unfurnished
KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1951
Sq Footage: 1448 sqft.
Bedrooms: 3 Beds
Bathrooms: 2 Baths
Parking: Garage and extra uncovered space
Lease Duration: Month to Month
Deposit: $3,300
Pets Policy: Small Dogs OK
Laundry: In the home
Property Type: Single Family Residence
DESCRIPTION
Charming home in the hills of La Mesa with panoramic views. Fully updated home with AC and furnace with Nest, Samsung washer/dryer/fridge, LG dishwasher, a HUGE pool and hot tub! Entertainers?! The wonderful outdoor spaces, pool area, and VIEWS are sure to make you fall in love with this home! Two bedrooms on the main floor with one bathroom and the downstairs is a large master with attached bathroom.
LEASE TERMS
AVAILABLE STARTING NOW! Month to month preferred. Subject to review of application and credit report. Pets subject to approval of owner. Pool/ Hot tub service and gardener provider by owner.