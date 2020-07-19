All apartments in La Mesa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4722 Highland Pl

4722 Highland Place · No Longer Available
Location

4722 Highland Place, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful La Mesa Home with walking distance to town, restaurants, and stores. 3BR/2BA RENTAL

$3,300/mo | Unfurnished

KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1951
Sq Footage: 1448 sqft.
Bedrooms: 3 Beds
Bathrooms: 2 Baths
Parking: Garage and extra uncovered space
Lease Duration: Month to Month
Deposit: $3,300
Pets Policy: Small Dogs OK
Laundry: In the home
Property Type: Single Family Residence

DESCRIPTION

Charming home in the hills of La Mesa with panoramic views. Fully updated home with AC and furnace with Nest, Samsung washer/dryer/fridge, LG dishwasher, a HUGE pool and hot tub! Entertainers?! The wonderful outdoor spaces, pool area, and VIEWS are sure to make you fall in love with this home! Two bedrooms on the main floor with one bathroom and the downstairs is a large master with attached bathroom.

LEASE TERMS
AVAILABLE STARTING NOW! Month to month preferred. Subject to review of application and credit report. Pets subject to approval of owner. Pool/ Hot tub service and gardener provider by owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4722 Highland Pl have any available units?
4722 Highland Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4722 Highland Pl have?
Some of 4722 Highland Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4722 Highland Pl currently offering any rent specials?
4722 Highland Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4722 Highland Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 4722 Highland Pl is pet friendly.
Does 4722 Highland Pl offer parking?
Yes, 4722 Highland Pl offers parking.
Does 4722 Highland Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4722 Highland Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4722 Highland Pl have a pool?
Yes, 4722 Highland Pl has a pool.
Does 4722 Highland Pl have accessible units?
No, 4722 Highland Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 4722 Highland Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4722 Highland Pl has units with dishwashers.
