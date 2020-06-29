4675 Munroe St. #B

Amenities
Beautiful 1 Bed/1Bath in La Mesa with Amazing Views! - Beautifully updated 1 bedroom with large yard and views. Very Open Layout. Like new paint and flooring. Private back entrance. Upgraded bathroom. Close proximity to coffee shops, restaurants, and shopping in downtown La Mesa. Unit has its own Washer/Dryer, Mini Split Heat/AC, and a large 30x10 storage area.
KITCHEN FEATURES: Oven, Gas Stove, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer.
UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: New interior paint, Laminate Wood and Tile Flooring, No Pets. No Smoking. Street Parking Only.
One Year Lease
PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 452-1282 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.
Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount
Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Good Rental References
GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $35 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.
