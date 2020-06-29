All apartments in La Mesa
4675 Munroe St. #B

4675 Munroe Street · No Longer Available
Location

4675 Munroe Street, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
coffee bar
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Beautiful 1 Bed/1Bath in La Mesa with Amazing Views! - Beautifully updated 1 bedroom with large yard and views. Very Open Layout. Like new paint and flooring. Private back entrance. Upgraded bathroom. Close proximity to coffee shops, restaurants, and shopping in downtown La Mesa. Unit has its own Washer/Dryer, Mini Split Heat/AC, and a large 30x10 storage area.

KITCHEN FEATURES: Oven, Gas Stove, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer.

UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: New interior paint, Laminate Wood and Tile Flooring, No Pets. No Smoking. Street Parking Only.

One Year Lease

PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 452-1282 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount
Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Good Rental References

GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $35 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.

Visit www.realtybyjd.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5803607)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4675 Munroe St. #B have any available units?
4675 Munroe St. #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4675 Munroe St. #B have?
Some of 4675 Munroe St. #B's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4675 Munroe St. #B currently offering any rent specials?
4675 Munroe St. #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4675 Munroe St. #B pet-friendly?
No, 4675 Munroe St. #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mesa.
Does 4675 Munroe St. #B offer parking?
No, 4675 Munroe St. #B does not offer parking.
Does 4675 Munroe St. #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4675 Munroe St. #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4675 Munroe St. #B have a pool?
No, 4675 Munroe St. #B does not have a pool.
Does 4675 Munroe St. #B have accessible units?
No, 4675 Munroe St. #B does not have accessible units.
Does 4675 Munroe St. #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 4675 Munroe St. #B does not have units with dishwashers.

