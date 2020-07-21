All apartments in La Mesa
Find more places like 4663 Spring Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Mesa, CA
/
4663 Spring Street
Last updated September 7 2019 at 12:06 PM

4663 Spring Street

4663 Spring St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4663 Spring St, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Non-Smoking/No Vaping/No e-cigarette Property!

Beautifully Done La Mesa Village Cottage!!!!

LOOK NO MORE because THIS IS IT

This unit is located just 1 block south of La Mesa Village. It is walking distance to ALL La Mesa Village has to offer from groceries and restaurants to entertainment and Trolley transportation.

PERFECT for that professional with the ability to work remotely from home.

This 1 Bedroom with BONUS room has beautiful upgrades that include new kitchen cabinets and counter, appliances, paint, refinished hardwood flooring, bathroom vanity cabinet and tub surround, new ceiling fans and lighting, window coverings and wall mount Heat/AC unit

This 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit will not last. It is located on the North End Of Sprouts in La Mesa with Alley Access.
If yo uare looking for a "walkable" Neighborhood, THIS IS IT!!!

This is a Non-Smoking/Non-Vaping/None-e-cigarette Property!

Please call me for details and to schedule a viewing:

Salvador Carranza, #01746275
619-980-6076

Rental Criteria:
-must have gross monthly income of 2.5 times the rent or more
-good credit
-5yrs good rental history
-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord
-NO CATS

Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.
www.flyingdogenterprises.com
(619) 698-7520
BRE #01004279

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,730, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,680, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4663 Spring Street have any available units?
4663 Spring Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4663 Spring Street have?
Some of 4663 Spring Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4663 Spring Street currently offering any rent specials?
4663 Spring Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4663 Spring Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4663 Spring Street is pet friendly.
Does 4663 Spring Street offer parking?
No, 4663 Spring Street does not offer parking.
Does 4663 Spring Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4663 Spring Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4663 Spring Street have a pool?
No, 4663 Spring Street does not have a pool.
Does 4663 Spring Street have accessible units?
No, 4663 Spring Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4663 Spring Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4663 Spring Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trolley Palm
4302 Palm Ave
La Mesa, CA 91941
Adagio
5427 Lake Murray Blvd
La Mesa, CA 91942
Cove La Mesa
7400 Parkway Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Seta
7346 Parkway Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Elán Avante Apartment Homes
8515 Chloe Ave
La Mesa, CA 91942
Shasta Lane
5560 Shasta Ln
La Mesa, CA 91942
Central Park La Mesa
5636 Amaya Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942

Similar Pages

La Mesa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLa Mesa 2 Bedroom Apartments
La Mesa Dog Friendly ApartmentsLa Mesa Pet Friendly Apartments
La Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CA
El Cajon, CATemecula, CAPoway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Rancho San Diego, CARamona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CAFallbrook, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College