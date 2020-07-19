4617 67th St. Unit C

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Remodeled 2 bed 1 bath Triplex unit - Here is a beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath unit with plenty of street parking. Approx 650 sq ft. Remodeled unit with stainless kitchen appliances, granite counters, hardwood-like flooring, recessed LED can lighting and more. Bedrooms are large and this light and bright unit is priced to go quick. Private patio area with large, fully fenced backyard. Washer and dryer hookups. Located centrally and close to everything. Shopping, dining, schools, recreation and entertainment all a short distance away. Pets will be allowed with owner approval and additional deposit. This is a non-smoking property. Available early March.



Contact us today to schedule a showing!



BRE #02035049



(RLNE3906023)