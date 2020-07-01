All apartments in La Mesa
Last updated January 11 2020 at 8:06 AM

4572 Nebo Dr

4572 Nebo Drive
Location

4572 Nebo Drive, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Recently updated 2 bed 2 Bath in the heart of Downtown La Mesa. Walk to all the restaurants, shops and amenities at the heart of La Mesa Blvd. The unit features all appliances (refrigerator, stove, dishwasher) and AC wall units in both of the bedrooms. Laundry facilities on site in the complex. This is an upstairs/2nd story unit.

Villa Nebo apartments offers a quite, professional and family atmosphere.

Call (619) 726-5365 or (619) 368-4507 for a showing or more information.

$1,850 per month $1,000 deposit.
Sorry, no smokers, no Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

