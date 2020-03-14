All apartments in La Mesa
La Mesa, CA
4512 Parks Avenue #16
Last updated April 8 2020 at 2:51 PM

4512 Parks Avenue #16

4512 Parks Avenue · (858) 578-7284
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4512 Parks Avenue, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 4512 Parks Avenue #16 · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Upgraded 2nd Story Corner Unit-1 Bed 1 Bath in La Mesa - Upgraded single story, 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in La Mesa. Unit features vaulted ceilings in living room, wood flooring in main living areas and bedroom. 18" tiles in kitchen and bathroom. Kitchen features granite counters, maple cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Fridge is included. Bathroom features tub/ shower combo, maple cabinets, granite counters and skylight. Radiant heating and wall A/C unit in living room. Balcony which overlooks pool off of living room. Complex features, pool, Jacuzzi and common laundry room. Dedicated laundry storage cabinet in laundry room. Water, sewer and trash included. Unit includes 1 dedicated parking spot which is close to unit. Close to shops, public transportation and eateries.

www.ampropman.com

Meridian Property Management Inc.
CA Corp DRE Lic #01856665

(RLNE3967074)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4512 Parks Avenue #16 have any available units?
4512 Parks Avenue #16 has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4512 Parks Avenue #16 have?
Some of 4512 Parks Avenue #16's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4512 Parks Avenue #16 currently offering any rent specials?
4512 Parks Avenue #16 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4512 Parks Avenue #16 pet-friendly?
No, 4512 Parks Avenue #16 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mesa.
Does 4512 Parks Avenue #16 offer parking?
Yes, 4512 Parks Avenue #16 does offer parking.
Does 4512 Parks Avenue #16 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4512 Parks Avenue #16 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4512 Parks Avenue #16 have a pool?
Yes, 4512 Parks Avenue #16 has a pool.
Does 4512 Parks Avenue #16 have accessible units?
No, 4512 Parks Avenue #16 does not have accessible units.
Does 4512 Parks Avenue #16 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4512 Parks Avenue #16 does not have units with dishwashers.
