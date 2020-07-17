Amenities

4320 Gordon Way Available 08/07/20 Beautiful 3BR/1BA House in La Mesa! -

Please view our 3D walk through here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Srp9REqQ6T7



Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in La Mesa. Hardwood floors throughout the spacious home. Large backyard perfect for entertaining or outdoor dining. 1 Car garage and 1 additional parking space in driveway. Comes with AC. Washer & dryer in garage.



Available to move in August 7th, 2020. Cats allowed with restrictions and $50/month pet fee. Sorry dogs not allowed. Tenant pays all utilities.



***Please not that due to Covid-19 in person showings only allowed with approved application(s), please take the virtual walk through by clicking the link above***



No Dogs Allowed



