Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

4320 Gordon Way

4320 Gordon Way · (619) 832-0172
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4320 Gordon Way, La Mesa, CA 91942
La Mesa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4320 Gordon Way · Avail. Aug 7

$2,495

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
dogs allowed
4320 Gordon Way Available 08/07/20 Beautiful 3BR/1BA House in La Mesa! -
Please view our 3D walk through here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Srp9REqQ6T7

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in La Mesa. Hardwood floors throughout the spacious home. Large backyard perfect for entertaining or outdoor dining. 1 Car garage and 1 additional parking space in driveway. Comes with AC. Washer & dryer in garage.

Available to move in August 7th, 2020. Cats allowed with restrictions and $50/month pet fee. Sorry dogs not allowed. Tenant pays all utilities.

***Please not that due to Covid-19 in person showings only allowed with approved application(s), please take the virtual walk through by clicking the link above***

Cabrillo Properties
DRE#02066091
1455 Frazee Rd Suite 500
San Diego, CA 92108
619-832-0172
Leasing@CabrilloProperties.com

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5899455)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4320 Gordon Way have any available units?
4320 Gordon Way has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4320 Gordon Way have?
Some of 4320 Gordon Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4320 Gordon Way currently offering any rent specials?
4320 Gordon Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4320 Gordon Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4320 Gordon Way is pet friendly.
Does 4320 Gordon Way offer parking?
Yes, 4320 Gordon Way offers parking.
Does 4320 Gordon Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4320 Gordon Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4320 Gordon Way have a pool?
No, 4320 Gordon Way does not have a pool.
Does 4320 Gordon Way have accessible units?
No, 4320 Gordon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4320 Gordon Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4320 Gordon Way does not have units with dishwashers.
