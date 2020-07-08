4277 Lois Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit hot tub

Amazing 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House High off street with Incredible views. - Beautiful 3 bed, 1 bath 1176 sq. ft. home that sits high above the street with great views. This home is incredible and has been totally remodeled with a wonderful kitchen and spa quality bath with HUGE dual rainfall shower and separate soaking tub. The kitchen is gorgeous with custom cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances including wine fridge! There are solid hardwood floors throughout and the bedrooms are all generously sized. There is both a private fenced yard and a large patio area with fire pit. Two detached homes sit on this property with this one being the front (main) 3 bedroom house, with a 1 bedroom guest cottage rented separately in the rear of the property with its own yard. Pets Considered with additional monthly pet rent and pet deposit. Please contact Cody at 619-847-7022 or email at sdmetrogroup to schedule a showing.



(RLNE5759519)