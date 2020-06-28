All apartments in La Mesa
La Mesa, CA
4116 Bancroft Drive
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:30 PM

4116 Bancroft Drive

4116 Bancroft Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4116 Bancroft Drive, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home For Rent in La Mesa - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home on the outskirts of La Mesa is perfect for decent sized families. The home sits atop the garage that does have an entrance on the interior. Inside, the home has a modern kitchen, different styles of luxury flooring, crown molding, large rooms, a layered and shaded backyard, RV parking, as well as lots of driveway and garage parking.

The home is centrally located to the 8, 125, and 94 freeways. The school district is La Mesa Spring Valley.

We are a pet friendly home with breed restrictions and a $700 per pet deposit. All utilities and yard care will be expected to be done by the tenants. We do not expect tree trimming.

To be eligible to rent, you must make 2.5x the rental price, have good standing credit, and NO evictions!

Call Tyson for your personal tour at 619-847-4178

***Photos to be updated as tenants move out***

(RLNE5153523)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4116 Bancroft Drive have any available units?
4116 Bancroft Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
Is 4116 Bancroft Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4116 Bancroft Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4116 Bancroft Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4116 Bancroft Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4116 Bancroft Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4116 Bancroft Drive offers parking.
Does 4116 Bancroft Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4116 Bancroft Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4116 Bancroft Drive have a pool?
No, 4116 Bancroft Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4116 Bancroft Drive have accessible units?
No, 4116 Bancroft Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4116 Bancroft Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4116 Bancroft Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4116 Bancroft Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4116 Bancroft Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
