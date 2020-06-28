4116 Bancroft Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home For Rent in La Mesa - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home on the outskirts of La Mesa is perfect for decent sized families. The home sits atop the garage that does have an entrance on the interior. Inside, the home has a modern kitchen, different styles of luxury flooring, crown molding, large rooms, a layered and shaded backyard, RV parking, as well as lots of driveway and garage parking.



The home is centrally located to the 8, 125, and 94 freeways. The school district is La Mesa Spring Valley.



We are a pet friendly home with breed restrictions and a $700 per pet deposit. All utilities and yard care will be expected to be done by the tenants. We do not expect tree trimming.



To be eligible to rent, you must make 2.5x the rental price, have good standing credit, and NO evictions!



Call Tyson for your personal tour at 619-847-4178



***Photos to be updated as tenants move out***



(RLNE5153523)