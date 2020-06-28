All apartments in La Mesa
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

3917 Shirlene Place

3917 Shirlene Place · No Longer Available
Location

3917 Shirlene Place, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unique 3Br/2Ba Extended Lot La Mesa Home with Bonus Room - Unique 3 bedroom/2 bathroom extended lot La Mesa home with bonus room. Good size living room with lots of windows. Efficient kitchen with overhead storage. Refrigerator provided for your convenience or can be removed if desired. Huge bonus room that runs full width of home with working gas fireplace and lots of windows. Home is on extended lot that goes from Shirlene and backs up to King with split fenced yard. Back of lot has lots of parking for toys and or work vehicles with 2 storage sheds. Interior laundry area for washer/dryer hookups including gas. Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, schools, parks, public transportation and freeway access. Tenant must have and provide proof of renter's insurance for duration of tenancy.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND OR TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING, PLEASE CONTACT DIMENSIONS IN REAL ESTATE AT (619) 440-6331.

**** ALL VOICE MAILS WILL BE RETURNED HOWEVER EMAILS MAY BE DELAYED DUE TO HIGH VOLUME. PLEASE ALLOW UP TO 24 HRS FOR ALL REPLIES ****

(RLNE5089838)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3917 Shirlene Place have any available units?
3917 Shirlene Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3917 Shirlene Place have?
Some of 3917 Shirlene Place's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3917 Shirlene Place currently offering any rent specials?
3917 Shirlene Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3917 Shirlene Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3917 Shirlene Place is pet friendly.
Does 3917 Shirlene Place offer parking?
Yes, 3917 Shirlene Place offers parking.
Does 3917 Shirlene Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3917 Shirlene Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3917 Shirlene Place have a pool?
No, 3917 Shirlene Place does not have a pool.
Does 3917 Shirlene Place have accessible units?
No, 3917 Shirlene Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3917 Shirlene Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3917 Shirlene Place does not have units with dishwashers.
