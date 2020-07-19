Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3765 Vista Ave Available 07/10/20 3765 Vista Ave FOR RENT- $2,600/month - 3765 Vista Ave FOR RENT - $2,600/mo



Great opportunity to rent this fabulous home in La Mesa!



This 3 bedroom 2 bath home enjoys peace and quiet while being in a prime location to the freeways, restaurants, and shopping!



Home features:



- Three spacious bedrooms with hardwood floors.

- Two upgraded bathrooms with walk in showers.

- The kitchen includes beautiful double door refrigerator, gas range, microwave, and dishwasher.

- This home has a two car garage with a spacious backyard

- Quiet neighborhood.

- New interior painting.

- Washer & Dryer in unit.

...and more



Fabulous location! Please fill out our free application as this home will not has long!



*** HOME WILL NOT COME FURNISHED***



(RLNE4722604)