All apartments in La Mesa
Find more places like 3765 Vista Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Mesa, CA
/
3765 Vista Ave
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:30 AM

3765 Vista Ave

3765 Vista Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Mesa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3765 Vista Avenue, La Mesa, CA 91941
La Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3765 Vista Ave Available 07/10/20 3765 Vista Ave FOR RENT- $2,600/month - 3765 Vista Ave FOR RENT - $2,600/mo

Great opportunity to rent this fabulous home in La Mesa!

This 3 bedroom 2 bath home enjoys peace and quiet while being in a prime location to the freeways, restaurants, and shopping!

Home features:

- Three spacious bedrooms with hardwood floors.
- Two upgraded bathrooms with walk in showers.
- The kitchen includes beautiful double door refrigerator, gas range, microwave, and dishwasher.
- This home has a two car garage with a spacious backyard
- Quiet neighborhood.
- New interior painting.
- Washer & Dryer in unit.
...and more

Fabulous location! Please fill out our free application as this home will not has long!

*** HOME WILL NOT COME FURNISHED***

(RLNE4722604)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3765 Vista Ave have any available units?
3765 Vista Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mesa, CA.
How much is rent in La Mesa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly La Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3765 Vista Ave have?
Some of 3765 Vista Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3765 Vista Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3765 Vista Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3765 Vista Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3765 Vista Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mesa.
Does 3765 Vista Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3765 Vista Ave offers parking.
Does 3765 Vista Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3765 Vista Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3765 Vista Ave have a pool?
No, 3765 Vista Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3765 Vista Ave have accessible units?
No, 3765 Vista Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3765 Vista Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3765 Vista Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Echo Pointe
4300 Echo Ct
La Mesa, CA 91941
Elán Mesa Lofts
7491 Collins Avenue
La Mesa, CA 91942
Trolley Palm
4302 Palm Ave
La Mesa, CA 91941
Adagio
5427 Lake Murray Blvd
La Mesa, CA 91942
Cove La Mesa
7400 Parkway Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Seta
7346 Parkway Dr
La Mesa, CA 91942
Elán Avante Apartment Homes
8515 Chloe Ave
La Mesa, CA 91942
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy
La Mesa, CA 91942

Similar Pages

La Mesa 1 BedroomsLa Mesa 2 Bedrooms
La Mesa Dog Friendly ApartmentsLa Mesa Pet Friendly Places
La Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CA
El Cajon, CATemecula, CAPoway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Rancho San Diego, CARamona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CAFallbrook, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College