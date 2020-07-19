Amenities
3765 Vista Ave Available 07/10/20 - FOR RENT - $2,600/mo
Great opportunity to rent this fabulous home in La Mesa!
This 3 bedroom 2 bath home enjoys peace and quiet while being in a prime location to the freeways, restaurants, and shopping!
Home features:
- Three spacious bedrooms with hardwood floors.
- Two upgraded bathrooms with walk in showers.
- The kitchen includes beautiful double door refrigerator, gas range, microwave, and dishwasher.
- This home has a two car garage with a spacious backyard
- Quiet neighborhood.
- New interior painting.
- Washer & Dryer in unit.
...and more
Fabulous location! Please fill out our free application as this home will not has long!
*** HOME WILL NOT COME FURNISHED***
