La Habra, CA
991 S. Idaho Street #112
Last updated May 26 2019 at 10:25 AM

991 S. Idaho Street #112

991 S Idaho St · No Longer Available
Location

991 S Idaho St, La Habra, CA 90631
La Habra City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Updated 2 Bedroom Condo, 1 3/4 Bath - double master type condo - This unit features a beautifully remodeled kitchen, new bathroom Cabinets, countertops, Clean and up to date. Two Master bedrooms with large closets. New flooring throughout. Large garage with plenty of storage space. Central A/C.

Please note that you will need to fill-out an application and a credit check fee applies. Basic Requirements: Gross income needs to be 3x the amount of the rent, good rental and credit history. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirement (requirements apply). If you are interested in renting or seeing this unit, please contact our office at:

Safeguard Equities Inc.
14316 Bellflower Blvd.
Bellflower, CA 90706
(562) 920-7851
www.seipm.com

**This listing is provided solely for use by potential tenants of Safeguard Equities Inc., any unauthorized distribution, publication or reproduction, whether printed, verbal or otherwise without the express approval of Safeguard Equities Inc. is strictly prohibited and violators will be prosecuted. All listing information provided by Safeguard Equities Inc. is deemed reliable, however should be independently verified. Safeguard Equities Inc. cannot control unauthorized distribution of our rental listings and encourages you as the consumer to verify all information provided herein.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4727160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 991 S. Idaho Street #112 have any available units?
991 S. Idaho Street #112 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Habra, CA.
What amenities does 991 S. Idaho Street #112 have?
Some of 991 S. Idaho Street #112's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 991 S. Idaho Street #112 currently offering any rent specials?
991 S. Idaho Street #112 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 991 S. Idaho Street #112 pet-friendly?
No, 991 S. Idaho Street #112 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Habra.
Does 991 S. Idaho Street #112 offer parking?
Yes, 991 S. Idaho Street #112 offers parking.
Does 991 S. Idaho Street #112 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 991 S. Idaho Street #112 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 991 S. Idaho Street #112 have a pool?
Yes, 991 S. Idaho Street #112 has a pool.
Does 991 S. Idaho Street #112 have accessible units?
No, 991 S. Idaho Street #112 does not have accessible units.
Does 991 S. Idaho Street #112 have units with dishwashers?
No, 991 S. Idaho Street #112 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 991 S. Idaho Street #112 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 991 S. Idaho Street #112 has units with air conditioning.
