990 E DOVES NEST Avenue

D.R. HORTON BUILDER HOME 5 BEDROOMS - ONE IS ON DOWNSTAIRS WITH ONE FULL BATH, 4 BEDROOMS ARE UPSTAIRS (INCLUDING MASTER SUITE) + LOFT AREA. TOTAL OF 3 BATHROOMS(ONE IS DOWNSTAIRS AND TWO ARE UPSTAIRS). GOURMET KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL SINKS AND APPLIANCES, CARPET TO BE SHAMPOO BEFORE MOVE IN. GATED COMMUNITY. WALK DISTANCE TO GROCERY, RETAIL STORES AND RESTAURANTS.

LOWER RENTAL RATE IN THIS NEW HOME AREA AND IN CONVENIENCE LOCATION CLOSED TO EVERYTHING.

*** NO PETS PLEASE *** NO PETS PLEASE ***