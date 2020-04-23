924 N Walnut Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

A must-see property! Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 2 story condo, situated within a small community. This 1,210 sq.ft. condo is an end unit with high vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, patio, central cooling and heating, laminate wood flooring, and abundant natural light. Attached 2 car garage. Main level includes a living room, a kitchen, a dining area, and a bathroom. Upper level includes an en suite master bedroom, 2 bedrooms, and a full bathroom. The living room has a cozy fireplace for extra warmth. The kitchen is equipped with cabinets, tile counter tops, a microwave, a cooktop, an oven, and a dishwasher. The dining area allows for an additional dining option at the breakfast bar connecting to the kitchen. The master bedroom includes a full bathroom with double sink and a walk-in closet. The 2 additional bedrooms each have a closet with mirrored doors. Washer and dryer hookups are available in the garage. Great location with close proximity to local schools, shops, and restaurants.