La Habra, CA
924 N Walnut Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 8:17 PM

924 N Walnut Street

924 North Walnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

924 North Walnut Street, La Habra, CA 90631
La Habra City

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A must-see property! Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 2 story condo, situated within a small community. This 1,210 sq.ft. condo is an end unit with high vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, patio, central cooling and heating, laminate wood flooring, and abundant natural light. Attached 2 car garage. Main level includes a living room, a kitchen, a dining area, and a bathroom. Upper level includes an en suite master bedroom, 2 bedrooms, and a full bathroom. The living room has a cozy fireplace for extra warmth. The kitchen is equipped with cabinets, tile counter tops, a microwave, a cooktop, an oven, and a dishwasher. The dining area allows for an additional dining option at the breakfast bar connecting to the kitchen. The master bedroom includes a full bathroom with double sink and a walk-in closet. The 2 additional bedrooms each have a closet with mirrored doors. Washer and dryer hookups are available in the garage. Great location with close proximity to local schools, shops, and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 924 N Walnut Street have any available units?
924 N Walnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Habra, CA.
What amenities does 924 N Walnut Street have?
Some of 924 N Walnut Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 924 N Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
924 N Walnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 924 N Walnut Street pet-friendly?
No, 924 N Walnut Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Habra.
Does 924 N Walnut Street offer parking?
Yes, 924 N Walnut Street offers parking.
Does 924 N Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 924 N Walnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 924 N Walnut Street have a pool?
No, 924 N Walnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 924 N Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 924 N Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 924 N Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 924 N Walnut Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 924 N Walnut Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 924 N Walnut Street does not have units with air conditioning.

