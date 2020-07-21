All apartments in La Habra
Find more places like 822 W Lambert Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Habra, CA
/
822 W Lambert Road
Last updated October 6 2019 at 7:15 AM

822 W Lambert Road

822 West Lambert Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Habra
See all
La Habra City
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

822 West Lambert Road, La Habra, CA 90631
La Habra City

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Great condo/townhome conveniently located near shopping, theaters and restaurants. Smaller complex, townhouse style. Two bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, tri-level, extra storage space in the attached, direct access double garage. Located near the back of the complex. Nearly new air conditioner and carpet and laminate flooring throughout, new flooring in kitchen and 1/2 bathroom. Ceiling fans in all rooms! Conveniently close to shopping, theaters, and restaurants---Beach and Imperial are only a few minutes away. Relax in the pool during the summer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 822 W Lambert Road have any available units?
822 W Lambert Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Habra, CA.
What amenities does 822 W Lambert Road have?
Some of 822 W Lambert Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 822 W Lambert Road currently offering any rent specials?
822 W Lambert Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 822 W Lambert Road pet-friendly?
No, 822 W Lambert Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Habra.
Does 822 W Lambert Road offer parking?
Yes, 822 W Lambert Road offers parking.
Does 822 W Lambert Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 822 W Lambert Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 822 W Lambert Road have a pool?
Yes, 822 W Lambert Road has a pool.
Does 822 W Lambert Road have accessible units?
No, 822 W Lambert Road does not have accessible units.
Does 822 W Lambert Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 822 W Lambert Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 822 W Lambert Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 822 W Lambert Road has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valentia Apartments
951 S Beach Blvd
La Habra, CA 90631
Monterra Springs
861 Glencliff St
La Habra, CA 90631
Vista Ridge
300 South Monte Vista Street
La Habra, CA 90631
The Heights
450 North Walnut Street
La Habra, CA 90631
La Habra Woods Apartments
701 W Imperial Hwy
La Habra, CA 90631

Similar Pages

La Habra 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLa Habra 2 Bedroom Apartments
La Habra Apartments with BalconiesLa Habra Apartments with Parking
La Habra Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CACulver City, CA
Fountain Valley, CAInglewood, CANorwalk, CAGlendora, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CACarson, CASan Dimas, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

La Habra City
Lowell

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles