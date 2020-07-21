822 W Lambert Road

Amenities

Great condo/townhome conveniently located near shopping, theaters and restaurants. Smaller complex, townhouse style. Two bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, tri-level, extra storage space in the attached, direct access double garage. Located near the back of the complex. Nearly new air conditioner and carpet and laminate flooring throughout, new flooring in kitchen and 1/2 bathroom. Ceiling fans in all rooms! Conveniently close to shopping, theaters, and restaurants---Beach and Imperial are only a few minutes away. Relax in the pool during the summer!