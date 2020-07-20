711 W Greenwood Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Well Maintained 3 Bed/ 2 Bath Detached 2 car Garage Pool Home In La Habra - Well Maintained 3 Bed/ 2 Bath Detached 2 car Garage Pool Home In La Habra



APG Properties (CalBRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House Saturday, June 15th. We will have one of our friendly staff onsite from 3:30pm - 4:30pm There is no need to call for an appointment or even to confirm, just come on down!



Beautiful Wood Floors

Upgraded Kitchen

Large Family Room

Beautiful Pool

Small Pool house Bathroom

2 Car Detached Garage

Master Bedroom w/ master bath

Washer/Dryer Hook-ups

Whole House central network wiring included

Central Air



Pool service included

Gardening included



NON-SMOKING UNIT

$2,700 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months.



This home is generally Pet Restricted, however there may be exceptions under federal or state law.



Equal Opportunity Housing

