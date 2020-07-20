All apartments in La Habra
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:38 AM

711 W Greenwood Ave

711 West Greenwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

711 West Greenwood Avenue, La Habra, CA 90631
La Habra City

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Well Maintained 3 Bed/ 2 Bath Detached 2 car Garage Pool Home In La Habra - Well Maintained 3 Bed/ 2 Bath Detached 2 car Garage Pool Home In La Habra

APG Properties (CalBRE #01525202) is hosting an Open House Saturday, June 15th. We will have one of our friendly staff onsite from 3:30pm - 4:30pm There is no need to call for an appointment or even to confirm, just come on down!

Beautiful Wood Floors
Upgraded Kitchen
Large Family Room
Beautiful Pool
Small Pool house Bathroom
2 Car Detached Garage
Master Bedroom w/ master bath
Washer/Dryer Hook-ups
Whole House central network wiring included
Central Air

Pool service included
Gardening included

NON-SMOKING UNIT
$2,700 Security Deposit can be paid over 2 months.

This home is generally Pet Restricted, however there may be exceptions under federal or state law.

Equal Opportunity Housing
This Property is offered by APG Properties (CalBRE #01525202)
Please email info@apgproperties.com for more details.
Check out our website at http://apgproperties.com/find-a-home/

(RLNE4917839)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 W Greenwood Ave have any available units?
711 W Greenwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Habra, CA.
What amenities does 711 W Greenwood Ave have?
Some of 711 W Greenwood Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 W Greenwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
711 W Greenwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 W Greenwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 711 W Greenwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 711 W Greenwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 711 W Greenwood Ave offers parking.
Does 711 W Greenwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 711 W Greenwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 W Greenwood Ave have a pool?
Yes, 711 W Greenwood Ave has a pool.
Does 711 W Greenwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 711 W Greenwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 711 W Greenwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 711 W Greenwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 711 W Greenwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 711 W Greenwood Ave has units with air conditioning.
