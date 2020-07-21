Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

518 Highlander Ave. Available 09/28/19 3 Bedroom La Habra Home - Lovely 3 bedroom/2 bath home in quiet La Habra neighborhood. Open concept living room/dining room is adjacent to the kitchen area. Kitchen has dark cabinets, all appliances, tiled flooring and plenty of storage space. 2 spare bedrooms have walk in closets. The property has a 2 car detached garage off of the ally with a workbench and generous amounts of overhead shelving for storage. It also has 3 additional covered and paved parking spaces right next to the garage. The home is walking distance to Walnut Elementary and La Habra High School. Home features wall ACs, wall heater and washer/dryer in laundry closet. Small pets ok. Property ready for a 9/28 move in.



Liability Insurance will be required and is charged at $12.50/month above the rent. Pet Protection Admin Fee: $15 per mo/per pet.



Contact:

Leasing Department 714-515-3999

www.WhiteGlovePM.com

Leasing.Agent@WhiteGlovePM.com



(RLNE5143564)