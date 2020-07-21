All apartments in La Habra
Last updated September 16 2019 at 1:37 PM

518 Highlander Ave.

518 West Highlander Avenue
Location

518 West Highlander Avenue, La Habra, CA 90631
La Habra City

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
518 Highlander Ave. Available 09/28/19 3 Bedroom La Habra Home - Lovely 3 bedroom/2 bath home in quiet La Habra neighborhood. Open concept living room/dining room is adjacent to the kitchen area. Kitchen has dark cabinets, all appliances, tiled flooring and plenty of storage space. 2 spare bedrooms have walk in closets. The property has a 2 car detached garage off of the ally with a workbench and generous amounts of overhead shelving for storage. It also has 3 additional covered and paved parking spaces right next to the garage. The home is walking distance to Walnut Elementary and La Habra High School. Home features wall ACs, wall heater and washer/dryer in laundry closet. Small pets ok. Property ready for a 9/28 move in.

Liability Insurance will be required and is charged at $12.50/month above the rent. Pet Protection Admin Fee: $15 per mo/per pet.

Contact:
Leasing Department 714-515-3999
www.WhiteGlovePM.com
Leasing.Agent@WhiteGlovePM.com

(RLNE5143564)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 Highlander Ave. have any available units?
518 Highlander Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Habra, CA.
What amenities does 518 Highlander Ave. have?
Some of 518 Highlander Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 518 Highlander Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
518 Highlander Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 Highlander Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 518 Highlander Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 518 Highlander Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 518 Highlander Ave. offers parking.
Does 518 Highlander Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 518 Highlander Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 Highlander Ave. have a pool?
No, 518 Highlander Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 518 Highlander Ave. have accessible units?
No, 518 Highlander Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 518 Highlander Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 518 Highlander Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 518 Highlander Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 518 Highlander Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
