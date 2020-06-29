All apartments in La Habra
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

501 Spruce Way

501 Spruce Way · No Longer Available
Location

501 Spruce Way, La Habra, CA 90631
Lowell

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
2bd 2ba condo Heritage Village, La Habra - Property Id: 219918

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom, single story condominium in the highly sought after Heritage Village in the city of La Habra. Property includes 2 full bathrooms, fireplace, spacious backyard patio, beautiful walkway to the front door, and 2-car garage. This neighborhood is clean, friendly, and peaceful. Complex includes multiple pools, party/hosting rooms, and playgrounds. Perfect for families.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/219918
Property Id 219918

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5530704)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Spruce Way have any available units?
501 Spruce Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Habra, CA.
What amenities does 501 Spruce Way have?
Some of 501 Spruce Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Spruce Way currently offering any rent specials?
501 Spruce Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Spruce Way pet-friendly?
No, 501 Spruce Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Habra.
Does 501 Spruce Way offer parking?
Yes, 501 Spruce Way offers parking.
Does 501 Spruce Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 Spruce Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Spruce Way have a pool?
Yes, 501 Spruce Way has a pool.
Does 501 Spruce Way have accessible units?
No, 501 Spruce Way does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Spruce Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 Spruce Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 501 Spruce Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 Spruce Way does not have units with air conditioning.
