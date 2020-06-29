501 Spruce Way

Amenities

2bd 2ba condo Heritage Village, La Habra - Property Id: 219918



Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom, single story condominium in the highly sought after Heritage Village in the city of La Habra. Property includes 2 full bathrooms, fireplace, spacious backyard patio, beautiful walkway to the front door, and 2-car garage. This neighborhood is clean, friendly, and peaceful. Complex includes multiple pools, party/hosting rooms, and playgrounds. Perfect for families.

No Dogs Allowed



