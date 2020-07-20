All apartments in La Habra
Last updated July 8 2020 at 11:00 AM

303 E Bridenbecker Avenue

303 E Bridenbecker Ave · No Longer Available
Location

303 E Bridenbecker Ave, La Habra, CA 90631
La Habra City

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful home is ready for you! This 3 bed, 2.5 baths gorgeous home has plenty of living space. The open concept living down and a spacious loft upstairs allows for so much space! From the builtins to the great flooring this home has nice touches all throughout! The backyard is filled with pavers and ready for entertaining. The 2 car attached garage is convenient as well as inside washer/dryer hookups upstairs. All the bedrooms are located upstairs to allow for more privacy when hosting great parties! There is one guest bathroom downstairs and plenty of storage options under the stairs as well. This gated community is friendly and welcoming, come quickly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 E Bridenbecker Avenue have any available units?
303 E Bridenbecker Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Habra, CA.
What amenities does 303 E Bridenbecker Avenue have?
Some of 303 E Bridenbecker Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 E Bridenbecker Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
303 E Bridenbecker Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 E Bridenbecker Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 303 E Bridenbecker Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Habra.
Does 303 E Bridenbecker Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 303 E Bridenbecker Avenue offers parking.
Does 303 E Bridenbecker Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 E Bridenbecker Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 E Bridenbecker Avenue have a pool?
No, 303 E Bridenbecker Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 303 E Bridenbecker Avenue have accessible units?
No, 303 E Bridenbecker Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 303 E Bridenbecker Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 303 E Bridenbecker Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 303 E Bridenbecker Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 303 E Bridenbecker Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
