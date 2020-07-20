303 E Bridenbecker Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful home is ready for you! This 3 bed, 2.5 baths gorgeous home has plenty of living space. The open concept living down and a spacious loft upstairs allows for so much space! From the builtins to the great flooring this home has nice touches all throughout! The backyard is filled with pavers and ready for entertaining. The 2 car attached garage is convenient as well as inside washer/dryer hookups upstairs. All the bedrooms are located upstairs to allow for more privacy when hosting great parties! There is one guest bathroom downstairs and plenty of storage options under the stairs as well. This gated community is friendly and welcoming, come quickly!