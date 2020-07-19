All apartments in La Habra
1841 S Floyd Court

1841 Floyd Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1841 Floyd Ct, La Habra, CA 90631
La Habra City

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful executive home located in the gated community of "Crest at Westridge" provides style and luxury for all your entertaining needs. Features include 5 bedrooms (1 without closet), 4.5 baths, formal living room with fireplace, family room with another fireplace and a spacious formal dining room making this a home in which you will be proud to host family & friends during the holidays. The kitchen boasts granite counters, a large center island, a breakfast bar and all the amenities you need to prepare gourmet meals. The master suite is the size of a studio apartment and is separated by a romantic fireplace creating two separate areas--one for sleeping and the other which could be used as a study, den or lounging area. A bedroom and full bath are located on the main floor with 3 more bedrooms upstairs plus a full bath and a Jack & Jill bath. Additional features include a 3 car garage, cathedral ceilings, a low maintenance rear yard, beautiful hardscape, great curb appeal and an ideal location close to schools and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1841 S Floyd Court have any available units?
1841 S Floyd Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Habra, CA.
What amenities does 1841 S Floyd Court have?
Some of 1841 S Floyd Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1841 S Floyd Court currently offering any rent specials?
1841 S Floyd Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1841 S Floyd Court pet-friendly?
No, 1841 S Floyd Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Habra.
Does 1841 S Floyd Court offer parking?
Yes, 1841 S Floyd Court offers parking.
Does 1841 S Floyd Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1841 S Floyd Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1841 S Floyd Court have a pool?
No, 1841 S Floyd Court does not have a pool.
Does 1841 S Floyd Court have accessible units?
No, 1841 S Floyd Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1841 S Floyd Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1841 S Floyd Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1841 S Floyd Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1841 S Floyd Court does not have units with air conditioning.
