1841 S Floyd Court

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Beautiful executive home located in the gated community of "Crest at Westridge" provides style and luxury for all your entertaining needs. Features include 5 bedrooms (1 without closet), 4.5 baths, formal living room with fireplace, family room with another fireplace and a spacious formal dining room making this a home in which you will be proud to host family & friends during the holidays. The kitchen boasts granite counters, a large center island, a breakfast bar and all the amenities you need to prepare gourmet meals. The master suite is the size of a studio apartment and is separated by a romantic fireplace creating two separate areas--one for sleeping and the other which could be used as a study, den or lounging area. A bedroom and full bath are located on the main floor with 3 more bedrooms upstairs plus a full bath and a Jack & Jill bath. Additional features include a 3 car garage, cathedral ceilings, a low maintenance rear yard, beautiful hardscape, great curb appeal and an ideal location close to schools and shopping.