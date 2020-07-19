1841 S Floyd Court

Amenities
Beautiful executive home located in the gated community of "Crest at Westridge" provides style and luxury for all your entertaining needs. Features include 5 bedrooms (1 without closet), 4.5 baths, formal living room with fireplace, family room with another fireplace and a spacious formal dining room making this a home in which you will be proud to host family & friends during the holidays. The kitchen boasts granite counters, a large center island, a breakfast bar and all the amenities you need to prepare gourmet meals. The master suite is the size of a studio apartment and is separated by a romantic fireplace creating two separate areas--one for sleeping and the other which could be used as a study, den or lounging area. A bedroom and full bath are located on the main floor with 3 more bedrooms upstairs plus a full bath and a Jack & Jill bath. Additional features include a 3 car garage, cathedral ceilings, a low maintenance rear yard, beautiful hardscape, great curb appeal and an ideal location close to schools and shopping.