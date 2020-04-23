All apartments in La Habra
Find more places like 1823 Sonata Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Habra, CA
/
1823 Sonata Street
Last updated March 3 2020 at 2:53 PM

1823 Sonata Street

1823 Sonata St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Habra
See all
Lowell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1823 Sonata St, La Habra, CA 90631
Lowell

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
guest parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
Brand new townhouse called Portola Walk off La Habra Blvd. just East of Beach near Costco. Very bright and airy with three spacious bedrooms, 2 baths on upper level and 1/2 bath with living room, kitchen on first living area. Kitchen fully decked out with new appliances, including refrigerator, R/O System, large pantry, sitting deck, plenty of lighting. Garage is oversized double garage for storage as well as two cars, soft water included. HOA has plenty of guest parking and nice BBQ/sitting area with lawn space - great for meeting neighbors or family get togethers. Owner pays for water, trash and HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1823 Sonata Street have any available units?
1823 Sonata Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Habra, CA.
What amenities does 1823 Sonata Street have?
Some of 1823 Sonata Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1823 Sonata Street currently offering any rent specials?
1823 Sonata Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1823 Sonata Street pet-friendly?
No, 1823 Sonata Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Habra.
Does 1823 Sonata Street offer parking?
Yes, 1823 Sonata Street offers parking.
Does 1823 Sonata Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1823 Sonata Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1823 Sonata Street have a pool?
No, 1823 Sonata Street does not have a pool.
Does 1823 Sonata Street have accessible units?
No, 1823 Sonata Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1823 Sonata Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1823 Sonata Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1823 Sonata Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1823 Sonata Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Ridge
300 South Monte Vista Street
La Habra, CA 90631
Valentia Apartments
951 S Beach Blvd
La Habra, CA 90631
The Heights
450 North Walnut Street
La Habra, CA 90631
Casa Madrid Apartment Homes
1301 Las Riendas Dr
La Habra, CA 92835
La Habra Woods Apartments
701 W Imperial Hwy
La Habra, CA 90631
Monterra Springs
861 Glencliff St
La Habra, CA 90631

Similar Pages

La Habra 1 BedroomsLa Habra 2 Bedrooms
La Habra Apartments with BalconyLa Habra Apartments with Parking
La Habra Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA
Brea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

La Habra City
Lowell

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles