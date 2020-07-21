1655 Lambert Rd #I

Amenities
*GREAT DEAL!* HIDDEN LAKES Townhouse 2 BDRM Private Garage & Appliances INCLUDED - Lakefront Garden - Beautifully Private & Quiet...
PETS NEGOTIABLE!
2 bedroom/2 bath - FULL Bath upstairs + Master Suite with Private Vanity + 1/2 Bath downstairs.
Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer Included
Central Heat & Air Conditioning
New Berber Carpet throughout & Sleek Wood Entry Floor
Gas fireplace in living room with auto button starter
TWO Patios
TWO Car Garage with remote
Water & Trash paid
Community Pool & Spa
Patio
Garage - 2 car with remote
Water & Trash paid
Security Deposit Negotiable with Approved Credit!!
SAVE TIME ~ FILL OUT A GUEST CARD ~ (click on Contact Us)
APPLY ON LINE NOW ~ BE PRE-APPROVED! YOU NEED:
- Proof of Income (2 Current Paystubs; IF self-employed: 2 years IRS Taxes return & 6 Months of Bank Statements)
- If a student, submit unofficial Student Transcripts
- Proof of Identity (Copy of drivers license or photo i.d.)
- Proof of Residence (Utility Bill OR Bank Statement with current mailing address)
-If pets are accepted, a pet application with immunization history and photo is required. An ADDITIONAL deposit is REQUIRED
THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
- 2PERSON/BDRM occupancy limit NO exceptions.
- Each Occupant over 18 must complete a rental application & submit photo ID.
- Verifiable Income must be at least 3 TIMES the amount of the rent. Co-signers are an option. Ask for details.
- Subject to Credit Approval
- Available Date is BEST ESTIMATE.
-$30 Credit check fee per applicant payable in CASH in our office OR Online fee is NON-REFUNDABLE
KEY CHECK-OUT HOURS & DETAILS :
- Come to 14436 E. Whittier Blvd. 90605
-Monday-Friday 9AM - 4PM ~ Saturday 9AM - 12Noon
- BRING $20 Refundable CASH Deposit for Keys
-CURRENT Photo ID (ex: Drivers License, State ID, Passport)
THIS RENTAL IS MONTH TO MONTH
Information subject to change without notice
CA DRE LIC # 00158343
(RLNE5080172)