1655 Lambert Rd #I

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

*GREAT DEAL!* HIDDEN LAKES Townhouse 2 BDRM Private Garage & Appliances INCLUDED - Lakefront Garden - Beautifully Private & Quiet...

PETS NEGOTIABLE!

2 bedroom/2 bath - FULL Bath upstairs + Master Suite with Private Vanity + 1/2 Bath downstairs.

Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer Included

Central Heat & Air Conditioning

New Berber Carpet throughout & Sleek Wood Entry Floor

Gas fireplace in living room with auto button starter

TWO Patios

TWO Car Garage with remote

Water & Trash paid

Community Pool & Spa

Patio

Garage - 2 car with remote

Water & Trash paid



Security Deposit Negotiable with Approved Credit!!



SAVE TIME ~ FILL OUT A GUEST CARD ~ (click on Contact Us)



APPLY ON LINE NOW ~ BE PRE-APPROVED! YOU NEED:



- Proof of Income (2 Current Paystubs; IF self-employed: 2 years IRS Taxes return & 6 Months of Bank Statements)

- If a student, submit unofficial Student Transcripts

- Proof of Identity (Copy of drivers license or photo i.d.)

- Proof of Residence (Utility Bill OR Bank Statement with current mailing address)

-If pets are accepted, a pet application with immunization history and photo is required. An ADDITIONAL deposit is REQUIRED



THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW:

- 2PERSON/BDRM occupancy limit NO exceptions.

- Each Occupant over 18 must complete a rental application & submit photo ID.

- Verifiable Income must be at least 3 TIMES the amount of the rent. Co-signers are an option. Ask for details.

- Subject to Credit Approval

- Available Date is BEST ESTIMATE.

-$30 Credit check fee per applicant payable in CASH in our office OR Online fee is NON-REFUNDABLE



KEY CHECK-OUT HOURS & DETAILS :

- Come to 14436 E. Whittier Blvd. 90605

-Monday-Friday 9AM - 4PM ~ Saturday 9AM - 12Noon

- BRING $20 Refundable CASH Deposit for Keys

-CURRENT Photo ID (ex: Drivers License, State ID, Passport)



THIS RENTAL IS MONTH TO MONTH



Information subject to change without notice



CA DRE LIC # 00158343



(RLNE5080172)