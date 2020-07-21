All apartments in La Habra
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

1655 Lambert Rd #I

1655 W Lambert Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1655 W Lambert Rd, La Habra, CA 90631
Lowell

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
*GREAT DEAL!* HIDDEN LAKES Townhouse 2 BDRM Private Garage & Appliances INCLUDED - Lakefront Garden - Beautifully Private & Quiet...
PETS NEGOTIABLE!
2 bedroom/2 bath - FULL Bath upstairs + Master Suite with Private Vanity + 1/2 Bath downstairs.
Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer Included
Central Heat & Air Conditioning
New Berber Carpet throughout & Sleek Wood Entry Floor
Gas fireplace in living room with auto button starter
TWO Patios
TWO Car Garage with remote
Water & Trash paid
Community Pool & Spa
Patio
Garage - 2 car with remote
Water & Trash paid

Security Deposit Negotiable with Approved Credit!!

SAVE TIME ~ FILL OUT A GUEST CARD ~ (click on Contact Us)

APPLY ON LINE NOW ~ BE PRE-APPROVED! YOU NEED:

- Proof of Income (2 Current Paystubs; IF self-employed: 2 years IRS Taxes return & 6 Months of Bank Statements)
- If a student, submit unofficial Student Transcripts
- Proof of Identity (Copy of drivers license or photo i.d.)
- Proof of Residence (Utility Bill OR Bank Statement with current mailing address)
-If pets are accepted, a pet application with immunization history and photo is required. An ADDITIONAL deposit is REQUIRED

THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
- 2PERSON/BDRM occupancy limit NO exceptions.
- Each Occupant over 18 must complete a rental application & submit photo ID.
- Verifiable Income must be at least 3 TIMES the amount of the rent. Co-signers are an option. Ask for details.
- Subject to Credit Approval
- Available Date is BEST ESTIMATE.
-$30 Credit check fee per applicant payable in CASH in our office OR Online fee is NON-REFUNDABLE

KEY CHECK-OUT HOURS & DETAILS :
- Come to 14436 E. Whittier Blvd. 90605
-Monday-Friday 9AM - 4PM ~ Saturday 9AM - 12Noon
- BRING $20 Refundable CASH Deposit for Keys
-CURRENT Photo ID (ex: Drivers License, State ID, Passport)

THIS RENTAL IS MONTH TO MONTH

Information subject to change without notice

CA DRE LIC # 00158343

(RLNE5080172)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1655 Lambert Rd #I have any available units?
1655 Lambert Rd #I doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Habra, CA.
What amenities does 1655 Lambert Rd #I have?
Some of 1655 Lambert Rd #I's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1655 Lambert Rd #I currently offering any rent specials?
1655 Lambert Rd #I is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1655 Lambert Rd #I pet-friendly?
Yes, 1655 Lambert Rd #I is pet friendly.
Does 1655 Lambert Rd #I offer parking?
Yes, 1655 Lambert Rd #I offers parking.
Does 1655 Lambert Rd #I have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1655 Lambert Rd #I offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1655 Lambert Rd #I have a pool?
Yes, 1655 Lambert Rd #I has a pool.
Does 1655 Lambert Rd #I have accessible units?
No, 1655 Lambert Rd #I does not have accessible units.
Does 1655 Lambert Rd #I have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1655 Lambert Rd #I has units with dishwashers.
Does 1655 Lambert Rd #I have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1655 Lambert Rd #I has units with air conditioning.
