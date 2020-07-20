All apartments in La Habra
Last updated August 7 2019

1601 Pine Drive

1601 Pine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1601 Pine Drive, La Habra, CA 90631
Lowell

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Beautiful Two Bedroom plus a Den Townhome in highly sought after Heritage Village. Spacious home with living room and formal dining room highlighted by your own fireplace. Den/office off the bright and open kitchen can have multiple uses. Upstairs welcomes you to your Master Bedroom with full bath and secondary bedroom. INDOOR laundry room makes this a plus. 2-car garage allows for two large vehicles, plus storage. Relax and enjoy your days and evenings in one of the larger backyards and patio of this community with newly installed artificial lawn. Lease-Option Available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 Pine Drive have any available units?
1601 Pine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Habra, CA.
What amenities does 1601 Pine Drive have?
Some of 1601 Pine Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 Pine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1601 Pine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 Pine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1601 Pine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Habra.
Does 1601 Pine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1601 Pine Drive offers parking.
Does 1601 Pine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 Pine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 Pine Drive have a pool?
No, 1601 Pine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1601 Pine Drive have accessible units?
No, 1601 Pine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 Pine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1601 Pine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1601 Pine Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1601 Pine Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
