1601 Pine Drive

Beautiful Two Bedroom plus a Den Townhome in highly sought after Heritage Village. Spacious home with living room and formal dining room highlighted by your own fireplace. Den/office off the bright and open kitchen can have multiple uses. Upstairs welcomes you to your Master Bedroom with full bath and secondary bedroom. INDOOR laundry room makes this a plus. 2-car garage allows for two large vehicles, plus storage. Relax and enjoy your days and evenings in one of the larger backyards and patio of this community with newly installed artificial lawn. Lease-Option Available.