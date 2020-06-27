All apartments in La Habra
154 Gwen Lane
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:36 AM

154 Gwen Lane

154 Gwen Ln · No Longer Available
Location

154 Gwen Ln, La Habra, CA 90631
La Habra City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
NEW 2 Bedroom La Habra Townhome - Beautiful new construction 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome. Open concept main level with kitchen, dining area/family room, balcony patio and powder room. Kitchen features granite counters, white cabinets and stainless appliances. Upstairs has master suite with dual sinks and walk-in closet, 2nd bedroom, hall bathroom, storage and laundry closet with washer and dryer. Bottom level has the entry and attached 2 car tandem garage. Home features AC/heat, LVP flooring, recessed lighting, solar and dual pane windows.

Liability Insurance will be required and is charged at $12.50/month above the rent. Pet Protection Admin Fee: $15 per mo/per pet.

You may go direct and view the property at your convenience between the hours of 8am - 5:30pm. Go to https://secure.rently.com/properties/952665?source=marketing and click on Enter Property Yourself. From there follow the steps by inputting your phone number and credit card number. You do need to enter your credit card information for identification and security reasons. There is a one-time $0.99 fee. You will get a text message with a phone number to call once at the property that will give you a code to enter the property.

NOTE: Due to the new construction these streets aren't in GPS. The complex is Luna - La Habra near northeast corner of Euclid St and La Habra Blvd. Off of Euclid (behind the police station) turn right onto Steve Anderson and then take the first right. The building is the last one on the right. To use the door lock hold the rectangular bar steady, insert the key and push in the lock. Twist it to unlock. Same procedure to lock it.

*PROPERTY IS MONITORED FOR SECURITY*

Please make sure to lock all doors when you leave and put the keys back inside the lockbox. You can use the same code you entered with to open and close the lockbox to deposit the keys back in.

Contact:
Leasing Department 714-586-5917
www.WhiteGlovePM.com
Blake.Borowski@WhiteGlovePM.com

(RLNE5034286)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 154 Gwen Lane have any available units?
154 Gwen Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Habra, CA.
What amenities does 154 Gwen Lane have?
Some of 154 Gwen Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 154 Gwen Lane currently offering any rent specials?
154 Gwen Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 154 Gwen Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 154 Gwen Lane is pet friendly.
Does 154 Gwen Lane offer parking?
Yes, 154 Gwen Lane offers parking.
Does 154 Gwen Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 154 Gwen Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 154 Gwen Lane have a pool?
No, 154 Gwen Lane does not have a pool.
Does 154 Gwen Lane have accessible units?
No, 154 Gwen Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 154 Gwen Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 154 Gwen Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 154 Gwen Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 154 Gwen Lane has units with air conditioning.
