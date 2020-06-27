154 Gwen Lane

Amenities

NEW 2 Bedroom La Habra Townhome - Beautiful new construction 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome. Open concept main level with kitchen, dining area/family room, balcony patio and powder room. Kitchen features granite counters, white cabinets and stainless appliances. Upstairs has master suite with dual sinks and walk-in closet, 2nd bedroom, hall bathroom, storage and laundry closet with washer and dryer. Bottom level has the entry and attached 2 car tandem garage. Home features AC/heat, LVP flooring, recessed lighting, solar and dual pane windows.



Liability Insurance will be required and is charged at $12.50/month above the rent. Pet Protection Admin Fee: $15 per mo/per pet.



You may go direct and view the property at your convenience between the hours of 8am - 5:30pm. Go to https://secure.rently.com/properties/952665?source=marketing and click on Enter Property Yourself. From there follow the steps by inputting your phone number and credit card number. You do need to enter your credit card information for identification and security reasons. There is a one-time $0.99 fee. You will get a text message with a phone number to call once at the property that will give you a code to enter the property.



NOTE: Due to the new construction these streets aren't in GPS. The complex is Luna - La Habra near northeast corner of Euclid St and La Habra Blvd. Off of Euclid (behind the police station) turn right onto Steve Anderson and then take the first right. The building is the last one on the right. To use the door lock hold the rectangular bar steady, insert the key and push in the lock. Twist it to unlock. Same procedure to lock it.



*PROPERTY IS MONITORED FOR SECURITY*



Please make sure to lock all doors when you leave and put the keys back inside the lockbox. You can use the same code you entered with to open and close the lockbox to deposit the keys back in.



Contact:

Leasing Department 714-586-5917

www.WhiteGlovePM.com

Blake.Borowski@WhiteGlovePM.com



(RLNE5034286)