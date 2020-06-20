All apartments in La Habra
Home
/
La Habra, CA
/
1430 W Lambert Rd #381
Last updated April 5 2019 at 9:51 AM

1430 W Lambert Rd #381

1430 W Lambert Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1430 W Lambert Rd, La Habra, CA 90631
Lowell

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Downstairs Condo for Rent, Creekside Village Condo in La Habra, Pet Friendly, Open House April 4th, 4:30pm-5:30pm to 5:00PM - Open House on

April 4th -4:30pm-5:30pm
April 6th 11am-12pm
April 7th 11am-12pm
April 9th 4:30pm-5:30pm

This downstairs pet friendly condo is located in the Creekside Village, near Idaho and Lambert Rd. Central A/C and Hardwood Floors throughout, NO CARPET! For utilities, you only pay electric. Water, trash, and gas are included in the rent.

GOOD CREDIT REQUIRED

(RLNE3218599)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1430 W Lambert Rd #381 have any available units?
1430 W Lambert Rd #381 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Habra, CA.
What amenities does 1430 W Lambert Rd #381 have?
Some of 1430 W Lambert Rd #381's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1430 W Lambert Rd #381 currently offering any rent specials?
1430 W Lambert Rd #381 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1430 W Lambert Rd #381 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1430 W Lambert Rd #381 is pet friendly.
Does 1430 W Lambert Rd #381 offer parking?
No, 1430 W Lambert Rd #381 does not offer parking.
Does 1430 W Lambert Rd #381 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1430 W Lambert Rd #381 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1430 W Lambert Rd #381 have a pool?
No, 1430 W Lambert Rd #381 does not have a pool.
Does 1430 W Lambert Rd #381 have accessible units?
No, 1430 W Lambert Rd #381 does not have accessible units.
Does 1430 W Lambert Rd #381 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1430 W Lambert Rd #381 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1430 W Lambert Rd #381 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1430 W Lambert Rd #381 has units with air conditioning.
