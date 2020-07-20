1361 W Harrison Avenue

Amenities

Private luxury living at its best! 4 bedroom plus bonus room with gorgeous city light view in prestigious gated Westridge golf course community. The Crest, well known Christopher Home, most desirable plan with circular staircase and soaring cathedral ceiling. Functional floor plan includes main floor bedroom and full bathroom downstairs, computer niche, 3 car tandem garage and all bedrooms host full attached bathroom and built-in desk/book shelves. Separate family room with cozy fireplace and formal dining room. Model like home boast custom paintings, crown moldings and recessed lighting. Over $200,000 upgrades include genuine wood floor, granite counter tops with backsplash, gourmet island kitchen with two wine fridges, pull-out drawers, top of the line appliances, sub-zero Kenmore Pro, two pantries and surround sound system. Master Suite features private balcony, you can enjoy unobstructed view of down town Los Angeles skylines, over sized walk-in closet, oval tub and separate shower stall. Spacious bonus room with surround sound system and recessed lighting is perfect for entertaining. Community offers private access to Westridge golf course.