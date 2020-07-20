All apartments in La Habra
Home
/
La Habra, CA
/
1361 W Harrison Avenue
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

1361 W Harrison Avenue

1361 West Harrison Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1361 West Harrison Avenue, La Habra, CA 90631
La Habra City

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Private luxury living at its best! 4 bedroom plus bonus room with gorgeous city light view in prestigious gated Westridge golf course community. The Crest, well known Christopher Home, most desirable plan with circular staircase and soaring cathedral ceiling. Functional floor plan includes main floor bedroom and full bathroom downstairs, computer niche, 3 car tandem garage and all bedrooms host full attached bathroom and built-in desk/book shelves. Separate family room with cozy fireplace and formal dining room. Model like home boast custom paintings, crown moldings and recessed lighting. Over $200,000 upgrades include genuine wood floor, granite counter tops with backsplash, gourmet island kitchen with two wine fridges, pull-out drawers, top of the line appliances, sub-zero Kenmore Pro, two pantries and surround sound system. Master Suite features private balcony, you can enjoy unobstructed view of down town Los Angeles skylines, over sized walk-in closet, oval tub and separate shower stall. Spacious bonus room with surround sound system and recessed lighting is perfect for entertaining. Community offers private access to Westridge golf course.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1361 W Harrison Avenue have any available units?
1361 W Harrison Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Habra, CA.
What amenities does 1361 W Harrison Avenue have?
Some of 1361 W Harrison Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1361 W Harrison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1361 W Harrison Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1361 W Harrison Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1361 W Harrison Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Habra.
Does 1361 W Harrison Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1361 W Harrison Avenue offers parking.
Does 1361 W Harrison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1361 W Harrison Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1361 W Harrison Avenue have a pool?
No, 1361 W Harrison Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1361 W Harrison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1361 W Harrison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1361 W Harrison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1361 W Harrison Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1361 W Harrison Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1361 W Harrison Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
