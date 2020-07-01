All apartments in La Habra
Find more places like 1347 Hillandale Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Habra, CA
/
1347 Hillandale Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 9:43 AM

1347 Hillandale Avenue

1347 West Hillandale Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Habra
See all
Lowell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1347 West Hillandale Avenue, La Habra, CA 90631
Lowell

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
media room
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Lovely two bedroom and two full baths town-home in a gated 8-unit community. Great end-unit location. Kitchen with a newer stove, microwave and dishwasher, tiled counter tops and flooring. One large bedroom on the main floor of living area. Bath on this level with twin sinks, shower over tub combo. Second bedroom is on the lower lever and there is full bath next to it with garage entry. This room features door to private patio area. Wonderful location with restaurants, shops, banks, theater & post office nearby. Washer & Dryer installed at laundry section in garage. Water and trash included. Tenants only pay electricity and gas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1347 Hillandale Avenue have any available units?
1347 Hillandale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Habra, CA.
What amenities does 1347 Hillandale Avenue have?
Some of 1347 Hillandale Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1347 Hillandale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1347 Hillandale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1347 Hillandale Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1347 Hillandale Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Habra.
Does 1347 Hillandale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1347 Hillandale Avenue offers parking.
Does 1347 Hillandale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1347 Hillandale Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1347 Hillandale Avenue have a pool?
No, 1347 Hillandale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1347 Hillandale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1347 Hillandale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1347 Hillandale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1347 Hillandale Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1347 Hillandale Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1347 Hillandale Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Move Cross Country
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Casa Madrid Apartment Homes
1301 Las Riendas Dr
La Habra, CA 92835
Valentia Apartments
951 S Beach Blvd
La Habra, CA 90631
Vista Ridge
300 South Monte Vista Street
La Habra, CA 90631
La Habra Woods Apartments
701 W Imperial Hwy
La Habra, CA 90631
Monterra Springs
861 Glencliff St
La Habra, CA 90631
The Heights
450 North Walnut Street
La Habra, CA 90631

Similar Pages

La Habra 1 BedroomsLa Habra 2 Bedrooms
La Habra Apartments with BalconyLa Habra Apartments with Parking
La Habra Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA
Brea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CAGlendora, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

La Habra City
Lowell

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles