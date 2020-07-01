1347 Hillandale Avenue

Amenities

Lovely two bedroom and two full baths town-home in a gated 8-unit community. Great end-unit location. Kitchen with a newer stove, microwave and dishwasher, tiled counter tops and flooring. One large bedroom on the main floor of living area. Bath on this level with twin sinks, shower over tub combo. Second bedroom is on the lower lever and there is full bath next to it with garage entry. This room features door to private patio area. Wonderful location with restaurants, shops, banks, theater & post office nearby. Washer & Dryer installed at laundry section in garage. Water and trash included. Tenants only pay electricity and gas.