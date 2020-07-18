1064 Las Lomas Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub media room

This is the home you've been waiting for & it rarely becomes available! Remodeled END UNIT in peaceful & well maintained community of Fashion Walk has 2 bedrooms & 1.5 baths. Single level condo on second floor means there's no one above you. Almost 1,000 sq ft of living space & numerous windows make it light. Upgrades include fresh paint, new flooring, remodeled kitchen & baths, new granite counters, new sinks with new fixtures. Open floor plan has large living & dining area; kitchen is spacious w/ room for breakfast nook. Kitchen has gas range, dishwasher, stainless steel dual sink. Sliding glass doors in kitchen lead to private balcony, where you can enjoy tree top & greenbelt views. Master suite has full bath, walk in closet & additional closet with mirrored doors. Second bedroom is spacious & has closet with mirrored sliders. Balcony has enclosed laundry area with full size washer & dryer, as well as another utility/storage room. Central air & heat keep you comfortable in all seasons. Parking is easy when you use remote to open private garage, located beneath the home. Additional designated parking spot. Gated pool & spa, clubhouse. Rent includes water & trash. Walk to prime shopping centers, movie theaters, lots of restaurants, shopping, golf course.