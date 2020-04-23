All apartments in La Habra
1001 South Glencliff Street

1001 S Glencliff St · No Longer Available
Location

1001 S Glencliff St, La Habra, CA 90631
Lowell

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
carport
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
2 Bedroom / 2 Bath Single Story Condo - 1001 South Glencliff Street
La Habra, CA 90631

Rent $2,350 / Deposit $2,350
OAC with a 12 month lease

2 Bedrooms / 1 Bathroom
Single Story Condominium
Approximately 1140 Sq ft
Freshly painted
Good sized kitchen
Electric Oven/Stove
Central heat
Central A/C
Washer/Dryer hook ups in patio
Association swimming pool
Assigned carport & Assigned space
Resident(s) pays for gas and electricity

AVAILABLE TO SHOW BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. APPLICATIONS AVAILABLE ONLINE AT: https://consensyspm.com/vacancies/

Processing Fee: $40 per applicant.

For more information contact the Leasing Center at (714) 772-4400.

ConsensYs Property Management
1380 South Anaheim Blvd., Anaheim CA 92805
(714) 772-4400 (714) 772-5522 Fax
www.consensyspm.com
Corporate Broker License #: 01788395

(RLNE4461716)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 South Glencliff Street have any available units?
1001 South Glencliff Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Habra, CA.
What amenities does 1001 South Glencliff Street have?
Some of 1001 South Glencliff Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 South Glencliff Street currently offering any rent specials?
1001 South Glencliff Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 South Glencliff Street pet-friendly?
No, 1001 South Glencliff Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Habra.
Does 1001 South Glencliff Street offer parking?
Yes, 1001 South Glencliff Street does offer parking.
Does 1001 South Glencliff Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1001 South Glencliff Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 South Glencliff Street have a pool?
Yes, 1001 South Glencliff Street has a pool.
Does 1001 South Glencliff Street have accessible units?
No, 1001 South Glencliff Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 South Glencliff Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1001 South Glencliff Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1001 South Glencliff Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1001 South Glencliff Street has units with air conditioning.
