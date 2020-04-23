Amenities
2 Bedroom / 2 Bath Single Story Condo - 1001 South Glencliff Street
La Habra, CA 90631
Rent $2,350 / Deposit $2,350
OAC with a 12 month lease
2 Bedrooms / 1 Bathroom
Single Story Condominium
Approximately 1140 Sq ft
Freshly painted
Good sized kitchen
Electric Oven/Stove
Central heat
Central A/C
Washer/Dryer hook ups in patio
Association swimming pool
Assigned carport & Assigned space
Resident(s) pays for gas and electricity
AVAILABLE TO SHOW BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. APPLICATIONS AVAILABLE ONLINE AT: https://consensyspm.com/vacancies/
Processing Fee: $40 per applicant.
For more information contact the Leasing Center at (714) 772-4400.
ConsensYs Property Management
1380 South Anaheim Blvd., Anaheim CA 92805
(714) 772-4400 (714) 772-5522 Fax
www.consensyspm.com
Corporate Broker License #: 01788395
(RLNE4461716)