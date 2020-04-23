Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony carport pool air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking pool

2 Bedroom / 2 Bath Single Story Condo - 1001 South Glencliff Street

La Habra, CA 90631



Rent $2,350 / Deposit $2,350

OAC with a 12 month lease



2 Bedrooms / 1 Bathroom

Single Story Condominium

Approximately 1140 Sq ft

Freshly painted

Good sized kitchen

Electric Oven/Stove

Central heat

Central A/C

Washer/Dryer hook ups in patio

Association swimming pool

Assigned carport & Assigned space

Resident(s) pays for gas and electricity



AVAILABLE TO SHOW BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. APPLICATIONS AVAILABLE ONLINE AT: https://consensyspm.com/vacancies/



Processing Fee: $40 per applicant.



For more information contact the Leasing Center at (714) 772-4400.



ConsensYs Property Management

1380 South Anaheim Blvd., Anaheim CA 92805

(714) 772-4400 (714) 772-5522 Fax

www.consensyspm.com

Corporate Broker License #: 01788395



(RLNE4461716)