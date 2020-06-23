All apartments in Inglewood
9530 S. 11th Avenue
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:41 PM

9530 S. 11th Avenue

9530 S 11th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

9530 S 11th Ave, Inglewood, CA 90305
Morningside Park

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Lovely 2 bedroom 3 1/4 bath Single Home - *Shown by Appointment only*
Beautiful, completely remodeled 2-bedroom, 2 baths single-family home. The living room features a fireplace, recessed lighting, new laminate flooring, new neutral painting thru-out home, plantation shutters in almost all rooms. Master bedroom has recessed lighting, ceiling fan, and air conditioner, built-in dresser & spacious closet. Also has a Family Room & Loft, Built-in bar and large pool; lots of storage in the backyard area. Near new stadium and shopping center.
Rent: $2,950.00 per month Deposit: $2,9500.00. 1 Year Lease

To View: All units are shown by appointment only. Please call the office to set the next available appointment. Please be advised your preferred viewing date/time is not a guarantee; however, we will try our best to accommodate your request.

To Apply: Each adult must complete an application. There is a $25.00 Non-Refundable credit check fee PER ADULT. We require proof of income, California I.D. or Driver's License and Social Security Card. *Income must exceed double the amount of rent to qualify.

If you have further questions or interested in our other vacancies, please call International Realty & Investments directly at (323) 754-2818.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4808169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9530 S. 11th Avenue have any available units?
9530 S. 11th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 9530 S. 11th Avenue have?
Some of 9530 S. 11th Avenue's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9530 S. 11th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9530 S. 11th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9530 S. 11th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9530 S. 11th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 9530 S. 11th Avenue offer parking?
No, 9530 S. 11th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9530 S. 11th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9530 S. 11th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9530 S. 11th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9530 S. 11th Avenue has a pool.
Does 9530 S. 11th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9530 S. 11th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9530 S. 11th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9530 S. 11th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9530 S. 11th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9530 S. 11th Avenue has units with air conditioning.
