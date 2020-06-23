9530 S. 11th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Lovely 2 bedroom 3 1/4 bath Single Home - *Shown by Appointment only*

Beautiful, completely remodeled 2-bedroom, 2 baths single-family home. The living room features a fireplace, recessed lighting, new laminate flooring, new neutral painting thru-out home, plantation shutters in almost all rooms. Master bedroom has recessed lighting, ceiling fan, and air conditioner, built-in dresser & spacious closet. Also has a Family Room & Loft, Built-in bar and large pool; lots of storage in the backyard area. Near new stadium and shopping center.

Rent: $2,950.00 per month Deposit: $2,9500.00. 1 Year Lease



To View: All units are shown by appointment only. Please call the office to set the next available appointment. Please be advised your preferred viewing date/time is not a guarantee; however, we will try our best to accommodate your request.



To Apply: Each adult must complete an application. There is a $25.00 Non-Refundable credit check fee PER ADULT. We require proof of income, California I.D. or Driver's License and Social Security Card. *Income must exceed double the amount of rent to qualify.



If you have further questions or interested in our other vacancies, please call International Realty & Investments directly at (323) 754-2818.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4808169)