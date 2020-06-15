8730 Beckenham Lane, Apt

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible bbq/grill

Monthly! Or more. Furnished! Charming Duplex Bungalow Oasis! Silent Pets ok! Front unit in 2-unit building (1 shared wall). Street Parking. Permit guest passes included. Handicap friendly. Queen beds in both bedrooms and queen pull out couch. Lots of outdoor lounging/living space on all 3 sides. RING cameras/floodlights. Lovely sunsets, mountain views and ocean breezes! Attic and banquette storage. Stainless appliances, quartz counters, new cabinets. Gas fireplace. Washer/Gas Dryer. Side kitchen door leads to BBQ and outdoor dining areas. French doors off 2nd bdrm lead to private patio area. Lots of outdoor lounging areas w/furniture and propane area heaters. Outdoor shower for sun/surf! Walk to Virginia Park Library, Farmers Market and close to the Water Garden area of the Media District. Short walk to Santa Monica College, Expo Lite Rail station at Colorado/17th and near multiple hubs for bike/scooter rentals. Close to 10 Fwy for ease over to PCH and up the coast or east to 405 or downtown.