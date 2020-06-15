All apartments in Inglewood
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:52 AM

8730 Beckenham Lane, Apt

8730 Beckenham Lane · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8730 Beckenham Lane, Inglewood, CA 90305
Morningside Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
bbq/grill
Monthly! Or more. Furnished! Charming Duplex Bungalow Oasis! Silent Pets ok! Front unit in 2-unit building (1 shared wall). Street Parking. Permit guest passes included. Handicap friendly. Queen beds in both bedrooms and queen pull out couch. Lots of outdoor lounging/living space on all 3 sides. RING cameras/floodlights. Lovely sunsets, mountain views and ocean breezes! Attic and banquette storage. Stainless appliances, quartz counters, new cabinets. Gas fireplace. Washer/Gas Dryer. Side kitchen door leads to BBQ and outdoor dining areas. French doors off 2nd bdrm lead to private patio area. Lots of outdoor lounging areas w/furniture and propane area heaters. Outdoor shower for sun/surf! Walk to Virginia Park Library, Farmers Market and close to the Water Garden area of the Media District. Short walk to Santa Monica College, Expo Lite Rail station at Colorado/17th and near multiple hubs for bike/scooter rentals. Close to 10 Fwy for ease over to PCH and up the coast or east to 405 or downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8730 Beckenham Lane, Apt have any available units?
8730 Beckenham Lane, Apt has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8730 Beckenham Lane, Apt have?
Some of 8730 Beckenham Lane, Apt's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8730 Beckenham Lane, Apt currently offering any rent specials?
8730 Beckenham Lane, Apt isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8730 Beckenham Lane, Apt pet-friendly?
Yes, 8730 Beckenham Lane, Apt is pet friendly.
Does 8730 Beckenham Lane, Apt offer parking?
No, 8730 Beckenham Lane, Apt does not offer parking.
Does 8730 Beckenham Lane, Apt have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8730 Beckenham Lane, Apt offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8730 Beckenham Lane, Apt have a pool?
No, 8730 Beckenham Lane, Apt does not have a pool.
Does 8730 Beckenham Lane, Apt have accessible units?
Yes, 8730 Beckenham Lane, Apt has accessible units.
Does 8730 Beckenham Lane, Apt have units with dishwashers?
No, 8730 Beckenham Lane, Apt does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8730 Beckenham Lane, Apt have units with air conditioning?
No, 8730 Beckenham Lane, Apt does not have units with air conditioning.
