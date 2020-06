Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool tennis court

Must see this gorgeous Carlton Square 2 bedroom and 2 bath downstairs condo unit. This condo boasts wood laminate flooring, private patio perfect for drinking your morning coffee, stacked washer/dryer inside, and it is only one small block away from the pool, tennis court, and recreation room. Includes 2 parking spaces, one covered and one uncovered.