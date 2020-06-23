871 Glenway Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities garage

Come see this LOVELY 2 BD 1 BA 2nd story apartment nestled in a picturesque community within Inglewood. The This unit features a spacious living room with lots of bright natural light, fresh paint and hard-wood floors throughout unit. Transition into a large, open-concept kitchen with an abundance of cabinets and convenient laundry hookups included. Both bedrooms have large windows and closets. Step outside to your very own exclusive patio! 1-car garage included! Convenient to the Ladera Center, Rogers Park, 405 FWY, LaTijera Elementary School, Inglewood High, West LA College, Hollywood Park Casino, LAX, Space X, food, shopping, and more!