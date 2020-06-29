818 E 65th Street

Amenities
2 Bed 1 Bath SFR in Inglewood - Spacious layout in a SFR (970 sq ft) on a private residential street with a large Living room that opens into the Dining area . 2 Bedrooms centered by a full bathroom in the hall. All new Appliances are provided in the unit, stainless steel Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave and with a newer Washer and Dryer in the garage. Modern Ceiling Fans, Hardwood Floors, Storage Shed and attached 1 car garage. Large Private enclosed back yard! 1 Block away the Park where you can walk your dog or take the kids to play. Nearby schools are Centinela Elementary School, Crozier (George W.) Middle School and Inglewood Highschool.
Application Fee: $35.00
Duration of Lease: 1 Yr Minimum
Pet Deposit: $500.00/pet
Available on: November 01, 2019
Move-in ASAP Call Anthony at (818) 273-1254 ext.1
