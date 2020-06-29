818 E 65th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 Bed 1 Bath SFR in Inglewood - Spacious layout in a SFR (970 sq ft) on a private residential street with a large Living room that opens into the Dining area . 2 Bedrooms centered by a full bathroom in the hall. All new Appliances are provided in the unit, stainless steel Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave and with a newer Washer and Dryer in the garage. Modern Ceiling Fans, Hardwood Floors, Storage Shed and attached 1 car garage. Large Private enclosed back yard! 1 Block away the Park where you can walk your dog or take the kids to play. Nearby schools are Centinela Elementary School, Crozier (George W.) Middle School and Inglewood Highschool.



Application Fee: $35.00

Duration of Lease: 1 Yr Minimum

Pet Deposit: $500.00/pet

Available on: November 01, 2019



Move-in ASAP Call Anthony at (818) 273-1254 ext.1



(RLNE5269661)