All apartments in Inglewood
Find more places like 818 E 65th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Inglewood, CA
/
818 E 65th Street
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:47 PM

818 E 65th Street

818 East 65th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Inglewood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

818 East 65th Street, Inglewood, CA 90302
North Inglewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Bed 1 Bath SFR in Inglewood - Spacious layout in a SFR (970 sq ft) on a private residential street with a large Living room that opens into the Dining area . 2 Bedrooms centered by a full bathroom in the hall. All new Appliances are provided in the unit, stainless steel Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave and with a newer Washer and Dryer in the garage. Modern Ceiling Fans, Hardwood Floors, Storage Shed and attached 1 car garage. Large Private enclosed back yard! 1 Block away the Park where you can walk your dog or take the kids to play. Nearby schools are Centinela Elementary School, Crozier (George W.) Middle School and Inglewood Highschool.

Application Fee: $35.00
Duration of Lease: 1 Yr Minimum
Pet Deposit: $500.00/pet
Available on: November 01, 2019

Move-in ASAP Call Anthony at (818) 273-1254 ext.1

(RLNE5269661)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 818 E 65th Street have any available units?
818 E 65th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 818 E 65th Street have?
Some of 818 E 65th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 818 E 65th Street currently offering any rent specials?
818 E 65th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 818 E 65th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 818 E 65th Street is pet friendly.
Does 818 E 65th Street offer parking?
Yes, 818 E 65th Street offers parking.
Does 818 E 65th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 818 E 65th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 818 E 65th Street have a pool?
No, 818 E 65th Street does not have a pool.
Does 818 E 65th Street have accessible units?
No, 818 E 65th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 818 E 65th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 818 E 65th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 818 E 65th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 818 E 65th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

619 Nectarine Street
619 Nectarine Street
Inglewood, CA 90301
10223 Crenshaw Blvd.
10223 Crenshaw Boulevard
Inglewood, CA 90303

Similar Pages

Inglewood 1 BedroomsInglewood 2 Bedrooms
Inglewood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsInglewood Apartments with Parking
Inglewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CA
Covina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles