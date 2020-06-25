All apartments in Inglewood
Find more places like
810 Edgewood Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Inglewood, CA
/
810 Edgewood Street
Last updated June 19 2019 at 2:23 AM

810 Edgewood Street

810 Edgewood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Inglewood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

810 Edgewood Street, Inglewood, CA 90302
North Inglewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 2 BD 2 BA condo in Inglewood! This spacious unit features gorgeous wood like floors, shutters, and enormous closets. The kitchen features granite counters, breakfast bar, stove, and microwave. Master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and large closets doors with plenty of drawers and storage space.Washer and dryer included! Condo comes with an assigned parking space and storage space. Convenient to Fox Hills Park, Silicon Beach, Playa Vista, 405 FWY, 90 FWY, El Rincon Elementary School, Westfield Culver City, Loyola Marymount University, LAX, food, shopping, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Similar Listings

10223 Crenshaw Blvd.
10223 Crenshaw Boulevard
Inglewood, CA 90303
619 Nectarine Street
619 Nectarine Street
Inglewood, CA 90301
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 810 Edgewood Street have any available units?
810 Edgewood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 810 Edgewood Street have?
Some of 810 Edgewood Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 Edgewood Street currently offering any rent specials?
810 Edgewood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 Edgewood Street pet-friendly?
No, 810 Edgewood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 810 Edgewood Street offer parking?
Yes, 810 Edgewood Street offers parking.
Does 810 Edgewood Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 810 Edgewood Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 Edgewood Street have a pool?
No, 810 Edgewood Street does not have a pool.
Does 810 Edgewood Street have accessible units?
No, 810 Edgewood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 810 Edgewood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 810 Edgewood Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 810 Edgewood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 810 Edgewood Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Inglewood 1 BedroomsInglewood 2 BedroomsInglewood Apartments with GarageInglewood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsInglewood Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CAHawthorne, CASan Dimas, CACulver City, CACerritos, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CACypress, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-FullertonUniversity of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles