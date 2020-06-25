810 Edgewood Street.

Amenities

Beautiful 2 BD 2 BA condo in Inglewood! This spacious unit features gorgeous wood like floors, shutters, and enormous closets. The kitchen features granite counters, breakfast bar, stove, and microwave. Master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and large closets doors with plenty of drawers and storage space.Washer and dryer included! Condo comes with an assigned parking space and storage space. Convenient to Fox Hills Park, Silicon Beach, Playa Vista, 405 FWY, 90 FWY, El Rincon Elementary School, Westfield Culver City, Loyola Marymount University, LAX, food, shopping, and more!