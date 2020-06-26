All apartments in Inglewood
Last updated October 2 2019 at 8:59 PM

808 S Osage Avenue

808 South Osage Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

808 South Osage Avenue, Inglewood, CA 90301

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Living in the city of Inglewood! Your spacious two-level 2 bedroom, 2 bath plus powder room townhouse offers central air conditioning and heating w/ Google Nest Climate Control, Newly remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel refrigerator and stove, gorgeous dining area, smooth ceilings with recessed lighting, gas fireplace, hardwood flooring, a newly remodeled bathroom (on the second floor), large master bedroom with a spacious walk-in closet, One assigned parking space, washer and dryer hook up, an attached parking garage, private juliet balcony, a private patio which can be used for dining, recreation or entertaining and so much more! Your new home is minutes away from LAX airport, local shopping, dining, grocery stores, parks, schools, freeways, The Forum and Los Angeles Stadium at Hollywood Park (Future home of The Los Angeles Rams and Chargers).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 S Osage Avenue have any available units?
808 S Osage Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 808 S Osage Avenue have?
Some of 808 S Osage Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 S Osage Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
808 S Osage Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 S Osage Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 808 S Osage Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 808 S Osage Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 808 S Osage Avenue offers parking.
Does 808 S Osage Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 S Osage Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 S Osage Avenue have a pool?
No, 808 S Osage Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 808 S Osage Avenue have accessible units?
No, 808 S Osage Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 808 S Osage Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 808 S Osage Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 808 S Osage Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 808 S Osage Avenue has units with air conditioning.
