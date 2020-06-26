808 S Osage Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Living in the city of Inglewood! Your spacious two-level 2 bedroom, 2 bath plus powder room townhouse offers central air conditioning and heating w/ Google Nest Climate Control, Newly remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel refrigerator and stove, gorgeous dining area, smooth ceilings with recessed lighting, gas fireplace, hardwood flooring, a newly remodeled bathroom (on the second floor), large master bedroom with a spacious walk-in closet, One assigned parking space, washer and dryer hook up, an attached parking garage, private juliet balcony, a private patio which can be used for dining, recreation or entertaining and so much more! Your new home is minutes away from LAX airport, local shopping, dining, grocery stores, parks, schools, freeways, The Forum and Los Angeles Stadium at Hollywood Park (Future home of The Los Angeles Rams and Chargers).