Home
/
Inglewood, CA
/
616 S Fir Avenue
Last updated August 28 2019 at 6:15 AM

616 S Fir Avenue

616 South Fir Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

616 South Fir Avenue, Inglewood, CA 90301

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
range
WOW! Check out this second-floor 1 BD 1 BA apartment in a beautiful gated complex in Inglewood! This unit features wood-like flooring, central a/c and heat, newer dual-paned windows, and fresh paint throughout. The kitchen showcases granite counter-tops, handsome wood cabinets, and a stainless steel stove. Unit comes with 1 space in shared garage and convenient laundry area. Short distance to 405 FWY, 105 FWY, Hudnall Elementary, Inglewood HS, Hawthorne Municipal Airport, food, shopping, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 S Fir Avenue have any available units?
616 S Fir Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 616 S Fir Avenue have?
Some of 616 S Fir Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 S Fir Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
616 S Fir Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 S Fir Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 616 S Fir Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 616 S Fir Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 616 S Fir Avenue does offer parking.
Does 616 S Fir Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 S Fir Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 S Fir Avenue have a pool?
No, 616 S Fir Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 616 S Fir Avenue have accessible units?
No, 616 S Fir Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 616 S Fir Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 616 S Fir Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 616 S Fir Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 616 S Fir Avenue has units with air conditioning.
