560 W Olive Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

This is a beautiful tri level townhome with two car attached garage with direct access to the unit in a gated community - 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms fireplace in living room updated kitchen stainless steel appliances refrigerator is included lots of cabinets - laundry room on the third floor for more convenience - tank less water heater - high vault ceilings and recessed lighting - close to 405 FWY shopping and transportation very good location newer building great neighborhood - central heat and AC and home warranty for your convenient feels like a single family home this is a very nice townhome will go fast don't wait thank you.