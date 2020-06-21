This is a beautiful tri level townhome with two car attached garage with direct access to the unit in a gated community - 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms fireplace in living room updated kitchen stainless steel appliances refrigerator is included lots of cabinets - laundry room on the third floor for more convenience - tank less water heater - high vault ceilings and recessed lighting - close to 405 FWY shopping and transportation very good location newer building great neighborhood - central heat and AC and home warranty for your convenient feels like a single family home this is a very nice townhome will go fast don't wait thank you.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 560 W Olive Street have any available units?
560 W Olive Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Inglewood, CA.
What amenities does 560 W Olive Street have?
Some of 560 W Olive Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 560 W Olive Street currently offering any rent specials?
560 W Olive Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.