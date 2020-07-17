All apartments in Inglewood
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

317 E Hazel St I

317 E Hazel St · (323) 337-7901
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

317 E Hazel St, Inglewood, CA 90302
North Inglewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit I · Avail. now

$1,995

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious Apartment Centrally Located - Property Id: 302675

Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath unit upgraded with garbage disposal, refrigerator, stove, laminate flooring and ceiling fans throughout.

Property is in a great location! Centrally located near parks, schools, beaches, public transportation, 405 and 10 freeways, transit systems, restaurants, shopping and a short walk to the Forum and Rams Football Stadium. You will be in walking distance to public transportation, railway and easy freeway access in minutes to Staples Center, LA Live, LAX, Dockweiler, Marina Del Rey, Venice Beach and the Santa Monica Pier.

VIEWINGS ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Renters insurance required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/317-e-hazel-st-inglewood-ca-unit-i/302675
Property Id 302675

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5947261)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 E Hazel St I have any available units?
317 E Hazel St I has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 317 E Hazel St I have?
Some of 317 E Hazel St I's amenities include garbage disposal, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 E Hazel St I currently offering any rent specials?
317 E Hazel St I is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 E Hazel St I pet-friendly?
No, 317 E Hazel St I is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Inglewood.
Does 317 E Hazel St I offer parking?
No, 317 E Hazel St I does not offer parking.
Does 317 E Hazel St I have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 E Hazel St I does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 E Hazel St I have a pool?
No, 317 E Hazel St I does not have a pool.
Does 317 E Hazel St I have accessible units?
No, 317 E Hazel St I does not have accessible units.
Does 317 E Hazel St I have units with dishwashers?
No, 317 E Hazel St I does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 317 E Hazel St I have units with air conditioning?
No, 317 E Hazel St I does not have units with air conditioning.
