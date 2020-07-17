317 E Hazel St I

Amenities

Spacious Apartment Centrally Located - Property Id: 302675



Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath unit upgraded with garbage disposal, refrigerator, stove, laminate flooring and ceiling fans throughout.



Property is in a great location! Centrally located near parks, schools, beaches, public transportation, 405 and 10 freeways, transit systems, restaurants, shopping and a short walk to the Forum and Rams Football Stadium. You will be in walking distance to public transportation, railway and easy freeway access in minutes to Staples Center, LA Live, LAX, Dockweiler, Marina Del Rey, Venice Beach and the Santa Monica Pier.



VIEWINGS ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Renters insurance required.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/317-e-hazel-st-inglewood-ca-unit-i/302675

No Pets Allowed



