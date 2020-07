Amenities

recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Location, size, and fully renovated. This wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is now available for rent. Inglewood has never been better than it is now, and this wonderful house is now ready to be your home. This home has recently been completely renovated. Enjoy your time in that brand new kitchen, and fall in love with the ample walk in closet that the master bedroom has to offer, Be sure to contact us soon as this property will not last.