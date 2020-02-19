787 2nd St

Amenities
Description
Beautiful upgraded unit in Imperial Beach! Beautifully updated corner unit in Imperial Beach just 1 block from the beach! This is a must see property with granite countertops, stainless appliances, and gorgeous woodlike floors. This property features two bedrooms, one bathroom, a gated front AND backyard, a one car garage and washer and dryer hookups in the unit. Pets considered.
$ 2,350 Per Month
Property Size:
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1
Deposit: $2300
Washer & Dryer Hookup
Garage