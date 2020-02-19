787 2nd St

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Description



Beautiful upgraded unit in Imperial Beach! Beautifully updated corner unit in Imperial Beach just 1 block from the beach! This is a must see property with granite countertops, stainless appliances, and gorgeous woodlike floors. This property features two bedrooms, one bathroom, a gated front AND backyard, a one car garage and washer and dryer hookups in the unit. Pets considered.

$ 2,350 Per Month



Property Size:



Bedrooms: 2



Bathrooms: 1



Deposit: $2300



Amenities



Washer & Dryer Hookup

Garage