Imperial Beach, CA
787 2nd St
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

787 2nd St

787 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

787 2nd Street, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Description

Beautiful upgraded unit in Imperial Beach! Beautifully updated corner unit in Imperial Beach just 1 block from the beach! This is a must see property with granite countertops, stainless appliances, and gorgeous woodlike floors. This property features two bedrooms, one bathroom, a gated front AND backyard, a one car garage and washer and dryer hookups in the unit. Pets considered.
$ 2,350 Per Month

Property Size:

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Deposit: $2300

Amenities

Washer & Dryer Hookup
Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 787 2nd St have any available units?
787 2nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
What amenities does 787 2nd St have?
Some of 787 2nd St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 787 2nd St currently offering any rent specials?
787 2nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 787 2nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 787 2nd St is pet friendly.
Does 787 2nd St offer parking?
Yes, 787 2nd St offers parking.
Does 787 2nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 787 2nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 787 2nd St have a pool?
No, 787 2nd St does not have a pool.
Does 787 2nd St have accessible units?
No, 787 2nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 787 2nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 787 2nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 787 2nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 787 2nd St does not have units with air conditioning.
