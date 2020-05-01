203 Elm Avenue

Amenities

Treat yourself to Beach Living that's just as beautiful as San Diego!



Beautiful Imperial Beach Home offer 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a loft.

Large Master with Fireplace.



Open and spacious living area with enclosed front porch.

Light and Bright throughout.

Attached 2 car Garage with hookups.

Enjoy beautiful sunsets from the roof top deck.



This unit is reminiscent of a Coronado Bungalow and has a real neat back story.



Enjoy All Seacoast Drive has to offer and the IB Pier.



Terms and requirements:

1 year lease on approved credit

Good credit and rental history required

Gross Monthly Income has to be at least 2.5 x's the listed rent.

Pets Considered with additional deposit. Restrictions apply.



Available March 2020

Please note, 2nd unit on property that is occupied.



Call for details:

Sal Carranza BRE#01746275

619-980-6076



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,275, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $3,190, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.