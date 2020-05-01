203 Elm Avenue

Amenities
Treat yourself to Beach Living that's just as beautiful as San Diego!
Beautiful Imperial Beach Home offer 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a loft.
Large Master with Fireplace.
Open and spacious living area with enclosed front porch.
Light and Bright throughout.
Attached 2 car Garage with hookups.
Enjoy beautiful sunsets from the roof top deck.
This unit is reminiscent of a Coronado Bungalow and has a real neat back story.
Enjoy All Seacoast Drive has to offer and the IB Pier.
Terms and requirements:
1 year lease on approved credit
Good credit and rental history required
Gross Monthly Income has to be at least 2.5 x's the listed rent.
Pets Considered with additional deposit. Restrictions apply.
Available March 2020
Please note, 2nd unit on property that is occupied.
Call for details:
Sal Carranza BRE#01746275
619-980-6076
Rental Terms: Rent: $3,275, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $3,190, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.