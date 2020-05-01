All apartments in Imperial Beach
Imperial Beach, CA
203 Elm Avenue
Last updated May 1 2020 at 12:15 PM

203 Elm Avenue

203 Elm Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

203 Elm Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Treat yourself to Beach Living that's just as beautiful as San Diego!

Beautiful Imperial Beach Home offer 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a loft.
Large Master with Fireplace.

Open and spacious living area with enclosed front porch.
Light and Bright throughout.
Attached 2 car Garage with hookups.
Enjoy beautiful sunsets from the roof top deck.

This unit is reminiscent of a Coronado Bungalow and has a real neat back story.

Enjoy All Seacoast Drive has to offer and the IB Pier.

Terms and requirements:
1 year lease on approved credit
Good credit and rental history required
Gross Monthly Income has to be at least 2.5 x's the listed rent.
Pets Considered with additional deposit. Restrictions apply.

Available March 2020
Please note, 2nd unit on property that is occupied.

Call for details:
Sal Carranza BRE#01746275
619-980-6076

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,275, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $3,190, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 Elm Avenue have any available units?
203 Elm Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
What amenities does 203 Elm Avenue have?
Some of 203 Elm Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 Elm Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
203 Elm Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Elm Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 203 Elm Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 203 Elm Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 203 Elm Avenue offers parking.
Does 203 Elm Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 Elm Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Elm Avenue have a pool?
No, 203 Elm Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 203 Elm Avenue have accessible units?
No, 203 Elm Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Elm Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 203 Elm Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 203 Elm Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 203 Elm Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

