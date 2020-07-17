All apartments in Imperial Beach
1454 Holly Avenue
Last updated July 17 2020

1454 Holly Avenue

1454 Holly Avenue · (619) 449-1919
Location

1454 Holly Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1454 Holly Avenue · Avail. Aug 15

$3,200

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1842 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1454 Holly Avenue Available 08/15/20 Move-In Ready Home Just 2 Miles from the Beach! - This single-family home is located just 2 miles from the beach and is move in ready! Home features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, a full bedroom and bathroom on the first floor, updated appliances (including a washer and dryer), new carpet, and ceiling fans in each bedroom. It is located in a small (8) home private community with a 2 car garage and small yard. Ready 1st week of August. Don't miss out!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5907014)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1454 Holly Avenue have any available units?
1454 Holly Avenue has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1454 Holly Avenue have?
Some of 1454 Holly Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1454 Holly Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1454 Holly Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1454 Holly Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1454 Holly Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Imperial Beach.
Does 1454 Holly Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1454 Holly Avenue offers parking.
Does 1454 Holly Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1454 Holly Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1454 Holly Avenue have a pool?
No, 1454 Holly Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1454 Holly Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1454 Holly Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1454 Holly Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1454 Holly Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1454 Holly Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1454 Holly Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.






