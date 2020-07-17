Amenities

1454 Holly Avenue Available 08/15/20 Move-In Ready Home Just 2 Miles from the Beach! - This single-family home is located just 2 miles from the beach and is move in ready! Home features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, a full bedroom and bathroom on the first floor, updated appliances (including a washer and dryer), new carpet, and ceiling fans in each bedroom. It is located in a small (8) home private community with a 2 car garage and small yard. Ready 1st week of August. Don't miss out!



No Pets Allowed



