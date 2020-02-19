All apartments in Imperial Beach
1352 Elm Ave
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

1352 Elm Ave

1352 Elm Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1352 Elm Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Description

Three bedroom home in Imperial Beach! Beautiful and bright detached home with many upgrades. This home has a very unique floorplan with the living room, dining room, kitchen and large master bedroom are all upstairs and two bedrooms, full bathroom and spacious laundry room on first floor. Large two car attached garage. Laminate wood flooring throughout. Kitchen has updated quartz counters, custom backsplash and attractive appliances. Large fenced in backyard with pavers and retaining wall. Close to new shopping centers, the beach, and freeways! Pets considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1352 Elm Ave have any available units?
1352 Elm Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Imperial Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1352 Elm Ave have?
Some of 1352 Elm Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1352 Elm Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1352 Elm Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1352 Elm Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1352 Elm Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1352 Elm Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1352 Elm Ave offers parking.
Does 1352 Elm Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1352 Elm Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1352 Elm Ave have a pool?
No, 1352 Elm Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1352 Elm Ave have accessible units?
No, 1352 Elm Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1352 Elm Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1352 Elm Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1352 Elm Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1352 Elm Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
