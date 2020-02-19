1352 Elm Ave

Amenities

Three bedroom home in Imperial Beach! Beautiful and bright detached home with many upgrades. This home has a very unique floorplan with the living room, dining room, kitchen and large master bedroom are all upstairs and two bedrooms, full bathroom and spacious laundry room on first floor. Large two car attached garage. Laminate wood flooring throughout. Kitchen has updated quartz counters, custom backsplash and attractive appliances. Large fenced in backyard with pavers and retaining wall. Close to new shopping centers, the beach, and freeways! Pets considered.