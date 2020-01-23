All apartments in Imperial Beach
Imperial Beach, CA
1034 Emory Street
1034 Emory Street

1034 Emory St · No Longer Available
Location

1034 Emory St, Imperial Beach, CA 91932
Imperial Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
This is a fantastic 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2-story single family home. Ground floor has an attached garage (with washer/dryer included), kitchen, living room, dining room, half bath and family room that opens to a fenced yard (gardener included). The second floor boasts a large master suite with attached bath and walk in closets along with 2 other bedrooms and a shared full bath. Fully renovated in 2017 this unit is nearly brand new.Ideally located just a mile from the beach in Imperial Beach. Perfect for military personnel stationed from 32nd Street down to Imperial Beach. 1 Year lease. Pet-friendly. Note that the furnishings are not included, this is an unfurnished, long term rental property.
SFR

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

