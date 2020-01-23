1034 Emory Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

This is a fantastic 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2-story single family home. Ground floor has an attached garage (with washer/dryer included), kitchen, living room, dining room, half bath and family room that opens to a fenced yard (gardener included). The second floor boasts a large master suite with attached bath and walk in closets along with 2 other bedrooms and a shared full bath. Fully renovated in 2017 this unit is nearly brand new.Ideally located just a mile from the beach in Imperial Beach. Perfect for military personnel stationed from 32nd Street down to Imperial Beach. 1 Year lease. Pet-friendly. Note that the furnishings are not included, this is an unfurnished, long term rental property.

SFR