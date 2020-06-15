All apartments in Hemet
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

185 Janzen

185 Janzen Way · (949) 380-1323
Location

185 Janzen Way, Hemet, CA 92545

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 185 Janzen · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1780 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
garage
media room
tennis court
Great 55+ Masters Plan 1 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom In Hemet Four Seasons - This is a great 55+ years old or older Community Masters Plan 1 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom + Den/Office in the wonderful Four Seasons of Hemet! 1750 sqft with private backyard with covered patio. Price includes a gardener. Washer and dryer included. There is a 2 car attached garage with plenty of room for storage. Is very close to the tennis courts, pools and gym. Located within The Lodge, includes a pool room with 3 pool tables, computer room, craft room, game room, library, 26 seat theater. Breakfast, lunch and dinner available at the Bistro. Also includes a large ballroom & dance floor.

Four Seasons is a 55+ and BETTER community

Wethergage Management
949-380-1323

(RLNE5285536)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 185 Janzen have any available units?
185 Janzen has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hemet, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hemet Rent Report.
What amenities does 185 Janzen have?
Some of 185 Janzen's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 185 Janzen currently offering any rent specials?
185 Janzen isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 185 Janzen pet-friendly?
No, 185 Janzen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hemet.
Does 185 Janzen offer parking?
Yes, 185 Janzen does offer parking.
Does 185 Janzen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 185 Janzen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 185 Janzen have a pool?
Yes, 185 Janzen has a pool.
Does 185 Janzen have accessible units?
No, 185 Janzen does not have accessible units.
Does 185 Janzen have units with dishwashers?
No, 185 Janzen does not have units with dishwashers.
