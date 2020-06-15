185 Janzen

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage gym pool pool table

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities gym game room parking pool pool table garage media room tennis court

Great 55+ Masters Plan 1 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom In Hemet Four Seasons - This is a great 55+ years old or older Community Masters Plan 1 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom + Den/Office in the wonderful Four Seasons of Hemet! 1750 sqft with private backyard with covered patio. Price includes a gardener. Washer and dryer included. There is a 2 car attached garage with plenty of room for storage. Is very close to the tennis courts, pools and gym. Located within The Lodge, includes a pool room with 3 pool tables, computer room, craft room, game room, library, 26 seat theater. Breakfast, lunch and dinner available at the Bistro. Also includes a large ballroom & dance floor.



Four Seasons is a 55+ and BETTER community



Wethergage Management

949-380-1323



(RLNE5285536)